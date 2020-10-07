Global PVC Pipes Market Market Size, Future Forecasts, Growth Rate, and Industry Analysis 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global PVC Pipes Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global PVC pipes market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): 23.5 Million Tons

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4.5%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): 30.6 Million Tons

Due to their favorable properties, such as lightweight, cost-effectiveness, simple installation, and longevity, PVC pipes have gained popularity around the globe. Besides that, their excellent heat and electric insulation properties have resulted in their use in electrical fittings. Such pipes do not cause rot, tear, or rust over time and can withstand vigorous shaking and severe movement in areas vulnerable to earthquakes. Because of these reasons, PVC pipes constantly replace other plumbing materials all over the world. The implementation of new technology which applies molecular orientation in the manufacture of PVC pipes has led to the production of PVC-O (oriented) pipes. These pipes are more environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and have improved physical and mechanical properties than PVC pipes produced conventionally. These factors are expected to promote the growth of the PVC pipes market in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride and is becoming a popular metal piping substitute. PVC is a thermoplastic material that is formed into different shapes to create tubing, fittings, valves, and other supplies for liquid handling.

On the basis of applications, the industry is divided into:

• Irrigation

• Water Supply

• Sewerage

• Plumbing

• HVAC

• Oil and Gas

The regional markets for PVC pipes include:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

PVC pipes are inert and immune to bacterial growth and can withstand high water pressure. It makes them suitable for providing drinking water and for storing fluids. Also, these pipes’ versatility and toughness allow them to stand up to vigorous shaking and intense movement. Also, manufacturers are engaged in research and development (R&D) activities to implement advanced technology that applies molecular orientation in the process of manufacturing PVC pipes. That, in effect, has led to the creation of more sustainable and energy-efficient PVC-O (oriented) pipes in nature. The Ministry of Environment and Forests of India set standards for PVC pipes, which stipulated that the lead extraction limits in PVC pipes and fittings should not exceed 1 part per million during the first extraction and should not exceed 0.05 ppm during the third extraction.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are JM Eagle, Inc., NAPCO, Finolex Industries Ltd. (NSE: FINPIPE), Diamond Plastics Corporation, National Pipe and Plastics, Inc, and Formosa Plastics Group (TPE: 1301), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

