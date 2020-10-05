Global Hand Sanitizer Market To Be Driven By The Growing Health Concerns In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global hand sanitizer market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, distribution channels, end-uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 1223.2 million

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 10%

The growing health consciousness and the increasing inclination of consumers towards wellness and hygiene is a major driver for the hand sanitizer market. Various developments in this sector include the addition of new fragrances and increased cleansing effectiveness, making these products more valuable in the market. Assistance from organisations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) is promoting the use of hand sanitizer in an effort to raise health and hygiene awareness. The increasing health expenditure has led governments globally to increase subsidies on sanitizers and other essential health products. This is expected to drive demand for hand sanitizers internationally.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Hand sanitizers are used to remove infectious agents from hands without the use of soap, or water. They are usually in liquid, gel, spray or foam form and can be used in situations or areas where clean water is not readily available and is a more hygienic alternative to bar soaps.

The industry is divided based on products as:

• Gel

• Foam

• Spray

• Others

The distribution channels of the hand sanitizer market include:

• Online Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Pharmacy Stores

• Others

Hand sanitizers find end-uses in the following sectors:

• Restaurants

• Schools

• Hospitals

• Household Purpose

• Others

The major regions of the market are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global coronavirus pandemic has led to a massive surge in the demand for hand sanitizers due to their endorsement by major health organisations as one of the chief measures to prevent the spread of the virus. This has, in turn, led to a massive increase in new entrants in the global market. The Indian manufacturers are estimated to have experienced a tenfold increase in the market size for hand sanitizers during the initial pandemic period. The market has been increasing at a steady pace since then. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) introduced a new cleaning product range, Microban 24, including sanitizing sprays. This is expected to contribute to the increased capacity of the global hand sanitizer market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Himalaya Wellness [Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.], Procter and Gamble, Gojo Industries, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS: HENKY), and Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

