Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2026

Respiratory diseases are on a rise and this is leading to growth in demand for medical oxygen concentrations market. A number of factors are contributing to this increase in incidence of respiratory illness cases. Lifestyle choices such as smoking and increasing level of pollution are rapidly leading to respiratory system related chronic illnesses. In some cities like that of Delhi, 10 year olds were recently found to be having smoker’s lungs just by breathing in the city. This will lead to growth in the demand for medical oxygen concentrators market.

As per Transparency Market Research, “A growth rate of 8.5%, compounded annually, will be charted by global medical oxygen concentrators market from 2016 to 2024. The growth would lead to a market worth of a hefty USD 1.25 billion by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, technology would hold key to future growth.”

Request a PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3998

It is significant to note here that increase in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is paving way for a higher growth trajectory over the coming few years. In 2016, it was found that about 251 million people were suffering from the condition. Besides, it is significant to note that 90% deaths that happen due to the progressive life threatening lung disease are noted in low and middle income countries. Smoking and indoor pollution can both put people at risk.

Diseases such as COVID-19 are also leading to a sharp rise in demand for these concentrators. Worldwide, so far, more than 1 million cases have been confirmed and about 0.2 million have lost their lives. As the pandemic continues to rage through the planet, demand for medical supplies and equipment are in a massive shortfall. The respiratory illness demands all relevant equipment in huge quantities.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Lucrative Player in the Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market over the Forecast Period

Countries in the Asia Pacific region are doing well economically and are directing efforts towards improving the healthcare infrastructure and outcomes. Some of the countries that are at the forefront of this projected growth are India and China. Therefore, it does not surprise anyone that the region will be a hotbed of lucrative opportunities over the stated assessment period for the market and most players would clamor to make the most of it. A large patient pool also goes in favor of the region.

North America and Europe will also lay claim to a prominent market share. A rapidly ageing population – that would have one in every four people occupying the age group of 65 and above – and a decent number of smokers are leading the regions on to a high growth trajectory. Besides, the pandemic is also coming down heavy on the two regions due to a massive geriatric demographic. A significant demand for medical oxygen concentrators is arising from these regions as well.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=3998

Highly Competitive Vendor Landscape of the Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market to be Driven Forward by Technological Advancement

Top players marking the global medical oxygen concentrators market are Philips N.V., Chart Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, and Koninklijke. These hold a sizeable share of the market. Other players are O2 Concepts LLC, Precision Medical Inc., Inogen Inc., Besco Medical Co.Ltd., and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC. A number of players are being noted expanding footprint in new markets. These are resorting to entering alliances such as mergers and acquisitions. New product launches are also critical in the overall growth story.

Purchase Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=3998<ype=S

As per Transparency Market Research, “It is worth noting here that due to a certain extent of consolidation in the market, level of competitiveness is quite high. And, technology holds a prominent place in the market, determining market share for individual players.”

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.”

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Read More Reports: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growing-prevalence-of-chronic-respiratory-diseases-to-help-growth-of-global-pulmonary-drug-delivery-devices-market-to-reach-valuation-worth-us47-452-8-mn-by-2027-end-301059306.html