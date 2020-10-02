Endoscopic Balloon Dilators Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2025

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure with wide usage in diagnostic and therapeutic areas for pulmonology and gastroenterology conditions. Stenosis of the gastrointestinal and airway tracts is a common phenomenon caused by various reasons such as growth of benign tissue, pressure exerted by peripheral organs, symptomatic stenosis of other associated diseases such as Crohn’s disease, and inflammation and abnormal contraction of lumen muscles. Prior to evolution of endoscopic dilation techniques, physicians and surgeons used to opt for surgical interventions to dilate the stricture. Endoscopic dilation is performed by using tools such as plastic dilators, stents, dilating catheters, and balloon dilators. Plastic dilators, also known as Bougie dilators, are more rigid and traumatic. This may cause perforation of the gut wall. Temporary stenting of the stricture tract is also preferred by all surgeons. However, it is an expensive process and it requires repetition of endoscopy to remove the stent in case of benign stricture. With controlled expansion of the balloon, balloon dilators offer ease of use and safety.

Endoscopic balloon dilators are offered as single-use medical devices. The balloon dilation procedure is performed under endoscopic and fluoroscopic image guidance. The balloon is inflated with water, saline, or other liquid materials. Contrast medium is sometimes used to monitor the placement of the balloon and dilation procedure under fluoroscopic (X-Ray) image. Technological advancements in endoscopy balloon dilators have led to availability of balloon dilators of different designs, sizes, lengths, and uses. According to various independent studies, the rate of incidence of achalasia is found to be doubled from 0.8/100000 per year in the 1980s to 1.6/100000 per year post 2000. Changing dietary habits and increasing incidence of chronic diseases are likely to drive the endoscopic balloon dilators market in the near future. However, factors such as short-term dilation and requirement for repetitive procedures are likely to restrict the endoscopic balloon dilators market during the forecast period. Moreover, development of alternative, endoscopic, interventional procedures such as Per Oral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) and biodegradable stents is anticipated to hamper the market in the next few years.

The global endoscopic balloon dilators market can be segmented based on application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the market has been divided into pulmonology and gastrointestinal. The gastrointestinal endoscopic balloon dilators segment has been sub-classified into gastroesophageal dilators, pancreatic–biliary dilators, and achalasia dilators. Increasing prevalence of various gastrointestinal stenosis conditions is estimated to result in leading share held by the gastrointestinal segment. Based on end-user, the endoscopic balloon dilators market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures such as endoscopy in ambulatory surgical centers is estimated to propel the global endoscopic balloon dilators market from 2017 to 2025.

Geographically, the global endoscopic balloon dilators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to hold a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, due to high adoption of endoscopic techniques and high health care expenditure in the region. Europe is estimated to account for a significant share of the global market for endoscopic balloon dilators during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about gastrointestinal and pulmonary stenosis and developing health care infrastructure in emerging markets such as China and India are projected to be responsible for significant growth of the endoscopic balloon dilators market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global endoscopic balloon dilators market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Medical Corporation, Merit Medical Endotek, Cook Medical, CONMED Corporation, HOBBS MEDICAL INC., Medi-Globe GmbH, and PanMed US.

