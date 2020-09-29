Global Mattress Market to be Driven by Rapid Urbanisation in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Mattress Market Size, Price, Share, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global mattress market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, applications, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 30.4 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 6.9%

The global mattress market is being driven by the rising disposable incomes and the rapid urbanisation. As the urban population continues to grow across the globe, urban constructions are making the most of the limited spaces available by combining living-rooms and bedroom furniture, leading to the growth of multifunctional beds. The rising demand for multifunctional beds is expected to influence the global mattress market positively. The rising residential construction activities are also expected to catalyse the market growth. The mattress market will also be positively influenced by the rising government spending on the healthcare sector. In the coming years, the increasing penetration of stores dedicated to mattress sales and online retail channels is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A mattress is usually a soft rectangular pad filled with cotton or foam kept on top of a bed and is used to support the reclining body. The mattress might also be used as a bed. Different varieties of the product may be filled with air or water.

Based on product, the industry is divided into:

• Innerspring Mattresses

• Memory Foam Mattresses

• Latex Mattresses

• Airbed Mattresses

• Others

By application, the market is segmented into:

• Household

• Commercial

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into:

• Offline Retail

• Online Retail

The leading regional markets for mattress are:

• North America

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

Market Trends

With consumers becoming increasingly eco-conscious, the growing adoption of eco-friendly mattresses is expected to be a significant trend in the market. Such eco-friendly mattresses are expected to be sustainably sourced and affordable. They are also expected to be more cooling than memory foam mattresses. Thus, the increasing demand for organic and natural mattresses is expected to propel the market forward in the coming years. Customised mattresses are also expected to catalyse the market growth, as the industry is witnessing a rising demand for mattresses to fit in spaces such as yachts, v-berths, suit bolsters, and windows, among others.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX), Serta, Inc., Simmons Bedding Company LLC., Spring Air International, Kingsdown, Inc., Southerland, Inc., and Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR). The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

