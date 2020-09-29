Global Automatic Doors Market 2020 Analysis, Types, Applications, Forecast and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2026

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Automatic Doors Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.

This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, And Research and Developments in the “Automatic Doors Market”.

The Automatic Doors market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2014 to 2019. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2026.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Automatic Doors market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Automatic Doors market.

Major Players in the global Automatic Doors market include:

Horton Automatics

Boon Edam

Panasonic

ADSF

Assa Abloy

Stanley

Sanwa Holdings

DSS

Nabtesco

American Automatic Doors

Record

KBB

PORTALP Automatic Doors

Geze

Dorma

Rite-Hite

Tormax

On the basis of types, the Automatic Doors market is primarily split into:

Sliding Door

Swing Door

Others

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Institutional

Commercial

Residential

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Automatic Doors market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Automatic Doors market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Automatic Doors industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Automatic Doors market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Automatic Doors, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Automatic Doors in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Automatic Doors in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Automatic Doors. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.

Chapter 11 prospects the whole Automatic Doors market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Automatic Doors market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Automatic Doors Market Overview



1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automatic Doors

1.2 Automatic Doors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Doors Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2014-2026)

1.2.2 The Market Profile of Sliding Door

1.2.3 The Market Profile of Swing Door

1.2.4 The Market Profile of Others

1.3 Global Automatic Doors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automatic Doors Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2014-2026)

1.3.2 The Market Profile of Institutional

1.3.3 The Market Profile of Commercial

1.3.4 The Market Profile of Residential

1.4 Global Automatic Doors Market by Region (2014-2026)

1.4.1 Global Automatic Doors Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2014-2026)

1.4.2 United States Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.1 Germany Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.2 UK Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.3 France Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.4 Italy Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.5 Spain Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.6 Russia Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.7 Poland Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.4 China Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.6 India Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.7.1 Malaysia Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.7.2 Singapore Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.7.3 Philippines Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.7.4 Indonesia Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.7.5 Thailand Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.7.6 Vietnam Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.8 Central and South America Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.8.1 Brazil Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.8.2 Mexico Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.8.3 Colombia Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.9.1 Saudi Arabia Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.9.2 United Arab Emirates Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.9.3 Turkey Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.9.4 Egypt Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.9.5 South Africa Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.9.6 Nigeria Automatic Doors Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automatic Doors (2014-2026)

1.5.1 Global Automatic Doors Revenue Status and Outlook (2014-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automatic Doors Production Status and Outlook (2014-2026)

Chapter Two: Global Automatic Doors Market Landscape by Player



2.1 Global Automatic Doors Production and Share by Player (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automatic Doors Revenue and Market Share by Player (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automatic Doors Average Price by Player (2014-2019)

2.4 Automatic Doors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type by Player

2.5 Automatic Doors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automatic Doors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automatic Doors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 6 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Players Profiles



3.1 Horton Automatics

3.1.1 Horton Automatics Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.1.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Horton Automatics Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.1.4 Horton Automatics Business Overview

3.2 Boon Edam

3.2.1 Boon Edam Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.2.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Boon Edam Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.2.4 Boon Edam Business Overview

3.3 Panasonic

3.3.1 Panasonic Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.3.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Panasonic Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.3.4 Panasonic Business Overview

3.4 ADSF

3.4.1 ADSF Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.4.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.4.3 ADSF Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.4.4 ADSF Business Overview

3.5 Assa Abloy

3.5.1 Assa Abloy Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.5.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Assa Abloy Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.5.4 Assa Abloy Business Overview

3.6 Stanley

3.6.1 Stanley Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.6.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Stanley Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.6.4 Stanley Business Overview

3.7 Sanwa Holdings

3.7.1 Sanwa Holdings Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.7.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Sanwa Holdings Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.7.4 Sanwa Holdings Business Overview

3.8 DSS

3.8.1 DSS Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.8.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.8.3 DSS Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.8.4 DSS Business Overview

3.9 Nabtesco

3.9.1 Nabtesco Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.9.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Nabtesco Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.9.4 Nabtesco Business Overview

3.10 American Automatic Doors

3.10.1 American Automatic Doors Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.10.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.10.3 American Automatic Doors Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.10.4 American Automatic Doors Business Overview

3.11 Record

3.11.1 Record Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.11.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.11.3 Record Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.11.4 Record Business Overview

3.12 KBB

3.12.1 KBB Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.12.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.12.3 KBB Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.12.4 KBB Business Overview

3.13 PORTALP Automatic Doors

3.13.1 PORTALP Automatic Doors Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.13.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.13.3 PORTALP Automatic Doors Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.13.4 PORTALP Automatic Doors Business Overview

3.14 Geze

3.14.1 Geze Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.14.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.14.3 Geze Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.14.4 Geze Business Overview

3.15 Nabtesco

3.15.1 Nabtesco Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.15.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.15.3 Nabtesco Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.15.4 Nabtesco Business Overview

3.16 Dorma

3.16.1 Dorma Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.16.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.16.3 Dorma Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.16.4 Dorma Business Overview

3.17 Rite-Hite

3.17.1 Rite-Hite Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.17.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.17.3 Rite-Hite Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.17.4 Rite-Hite Business Overview

3.18 Tormax

3.18.1 Tormax Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.18.2 Automatic Doors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.18.3 Tormax Automatic Doors Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.18.4 Tormax Business Overview

Chapter Four: Global Automatic Doors Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type



4.1 Global Automatic Doors Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Automatic Doors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

4.3 Global Automatic Doors Price by Type (2014-2019)

4.4 Global Automatic Doors Production Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

4.4.1 Global Automatic Doors Production Growth Rate of Sliding Door (2014-2019)

4.4.2 Global Automatic Doors Production Growth Rate of Swing Door (2014-2019)

4.4.3 Global Automatic Doors Production Growth Rate of Others (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: Global Automatic Doors Market Analysis by Application



5.1 Global Automatic Doors Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Automatic Doors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Doors Consumption Growth Rate of Institutional (2014-2019)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Doors Consumption Growth Rate of Commercial (2014-2019)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Doors Consumption Growth Rate of Residential (2014-2019)

Chapter Six: Global Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)



6.1 Global Automatic Doors Consumption by Region (2014-2019)

6.2 United States Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

6.3 Europe Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

6.4 China Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

6.5 Japan Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

6.6 India Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

6.7 Southeast Asia Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

6.8 Central and South America Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

6.9 Middle East and Africa Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

Chapter Seven: Global Automatic Doors Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)



7.1 Global Automatic Doors Production and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

7.2 Global Automatic Doors Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

7.3 Global Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4 United States Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5 Europe Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6 China Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7 Japan Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8 India Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9 Southeast Asia Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10 Central and South America Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.11 Middle East and Africa Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Automatic Doors Manufacturing Analysis



8.1 Automatic Doors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials Introduction

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.2.1 Labor Cost Analysis

8.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automatic Doors

Chapter Nine: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



9.1 Automatic Doors Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Raw Materials Sources of Automatic Doors Major Players in 2018

9.3 Downstream Buyers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics



10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Opportunities

10.3.1 Advances in Innovation and Technology for Automatic Doors

10.3.2 Increased Demand in Emerging Markets

10.4 Challenges

10.4.1 The Performance of Alternative Product Type is Getting Better and Better

10.4.2 Price Variance Caused by Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

10.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

10.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Chapter Eleven: Global Automatic Doors Market Forecast (2019-2026)



11.1 Global Automatic Doors Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

11.1.1 Global Automatic Doors Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

11.1.2 Global Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

11.1.3 Global Automatic Doors Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2026)

11.2 Global Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast by Region (2019-2026)

11.2.1 United States Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2019-2026)

11.2.2 Europe Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2019-2026)

11.2.3 China Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2019-2026)

11.2.4 Japan Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2019-2026)

11.2.5 India Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2019-2026)

11.2.6 Southeast Asia Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2019-2026)

11.2.7 Central and South America Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2019-2026)

11.2.8 Middle East and Africa Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2019-2026)

11.3 Global Automatic Doors Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2026)

11.4 Global Automatic Doors Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion



Chapter Thirteen: Appendix



13.1 Methodology

13.2 Research Data Source

continued…

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Automatic Doors Product Picture

Table Global Automatic Doors Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type

Table Profile of Sliding Door

Table Profile of Swing Door

Table Profile of Others

Table Automatic Doors Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2014-2026)

Table Profile of Institutional

Table Profile of Commercial

Table Profile of Residential

Figure Global Automatic Doors Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) (2014-2026)

Figure United States Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Europe Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Germany Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure UK Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure France Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Italy Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Spain Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Russia Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Poland Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure China Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Japan Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure India Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Southeast Asia Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Malaysia Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Singapore Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Philippines Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Indonesia Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Thailand Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Vietnam Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Central and South America Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Brazil Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Mexico Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Colombia Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Middle East and Africa Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Saudi Arabia Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure United Arab Emirates Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Turkey Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Egypt Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure South Africa Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Nigeria Automatic Doors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2026)

Figure Global Automatic Doors Production Status and Outlook (2014-2026)

Table Global Automatic Doors Production by Player (2014-2019)

Table Global Automatic Doors Production Share by Player (2014-2019)

Figure Global Automatic Doors Production Share by Player in 2018

Table Automatic Doors Revenue by Player (2014-2019)

Table Automatic Doors Revenue Market Share by Player (2014-2019)

Table Automatic Doors Price by Player (2014-2019)

Table Automatic Doors Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Player

Table Automatic Doors Product Type by Player

Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table Horton Automatics Profile

Table Horton Automatics Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table Boon Edam Profile

Table Boon Edam Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table Panasonic Profile

Table Panasonic Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table ADSF Profile

Table ADSF Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table Assa Abloy Profile

Table Assa Abloy Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table Stanley Profile

Table Stanley Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table Sanwa Holdings Profile

Table Sanwa Holdings Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table DSS Profile

Table DSS Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table Nabtesco Profile

Table Nabtesco Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table American Automatic Doors Profile

Table American Automatic Doors Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table Record Profile

Table Record Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table KBB Profile

Table KBB Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table PORTALP Automatic Doors Profile

Table PORTALP Automatic Doors Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table Geze Profile

Table Geze Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table Nabtesco Profile

Table Nabtesco Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table Dorma Profile

Table Dorma Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table Rite-Hite Profile

Table Rite-Hite Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table Tormax Profile

Table Tormax Automatic Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Table Global Automatic Doors Production by Type (2014-2019)

Table Global Automatic Doors Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

Figure Global Automatic Doors Production Market Share by Type in 2018

Table Global Automatic Doors Revenue by Type (2014-2019)

Table Global Automatic Doors Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

Figure Global Automatic Doors Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

Table Automatic Doors Price by Type (2014-2019)

Figure Global Automatic Doors Production Growth Rate of Sliding Door (2014-2019)

Figure Global Automatic Doors Production Growth Rate of Swing Door (2014-2019)

Figure Global Automatic Doors Production Growth Rate of Others (2014-2019)

Table Global Automatic Doors Consumption by Application (2014-2019)

Table Global Automatic Doors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Table Global Automatic Doors Consumption of Institutional (2014-2019)

Table Global Automatic Doors Consumption of Commercial (2014-2019)

Table Global Automatic Doors Consumption of Residential (2014-2019)

Table Global Automatic Doors Consumption by Region (2014-2019)

Table Global Automatic Doors Consumption Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

Table United States Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

Table Europe Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

Table China Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

Table Japan Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

Table India Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

Table Southeast Asia Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

Table Central and South America Automatic Doors Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2014-2019)

“