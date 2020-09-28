Global Recruitment Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

The Recruitment market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Recruitment market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Recruitment market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Recruitment industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Recruitment Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Recruitment market covered in Chapter 4:
Jobrapido
Temp Holdings
Kelly Services
Randstad
Hays
IKYA
Aon Hewitt
Mercer
Manpower Group
CareerBuilder
CIIC
Teamlease
Robert Half
Innovsource
Adecco
Allegis Group
Recruit
ADP
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Recruitment market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Managed Services Provider (MSP)
Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Recruitment market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Recruitment of Permanent Staffing
Recruitment of Temporary Staffing
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Some Point of Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Value Chain of Recruitment Market
Chapter Four: Players Profiles
Chapter Five: Global Recruitment Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Six: North America Recruitment Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Seven: Europe Recruitment Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Recruitment Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Recruitment Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Ten: South America Recruitment Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eleven: Global Recruitment Market Segment by Types
Chapter Twelve: Global Recruitment Market Segment by Applications
12.1 Global Recruitment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.1 Global Recruitment Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.2 Global Recruitment Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.2 Recruitment of Permanent Staffing Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.3 Recruitment of Temporary Staffing Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Chapter Thirteen: Recruitment Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)continued…
