Cardiovascular OCT Imaging Market Segments, Leading Player, Application and Forecast Analysis

Cardiovascular OCT Imaging Market: Overview

Over the past two decades, clinical relevance of optical coherence tomography (OCT) has increased markedly as a non-invasive imaging modality for characterizing cardiac tissue structure. Clinicians and interventional cardiologists have been using OCT as an advanced real-time imaging tool for therapeutic interventions that may arise as a result of cardiac tissue structure changes. The drive for cardiovascular OCT imaging market has stemmed and subsequently gained growth momentum on back of the advances in medical imaging technologies for cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular OCT imaging has been used extensively in maintenance of arrhythmias and in improving the rate of transplantation success in heart diseases.

The cardiovascular OCT imaging market has gained impetus from progress in optical catheter development and its functional importance in the therapies of the heart.

Some of the key applications of OCT imaging are atherosclerotic plaque assessment, PCI guide and optimization, and monitoring of radiofrequency ablation (RFA) lesion formation.

Cardiovascular OCT Imaging Market: Key Trends

The growing mortality and morbidity of cardiovascular diseases is a key trend bolstering strides in the cardiovascular OCT imaging market. Growing problems of the heart due to abnormalities of the myocardium lead to sudden cardiac arrest, thereby propelling the need for high-resolution, real time imaging modality. Thus, focus of the healthcare system on reducing the risk factor of cardiac arrest is boosting the prospect of the cardiovascular OCT imaging market.

The role of OCT in improving the outcomes in managing symptomatic coronary artery disease has increased over the years. The growing role of OCT in coronary intervention has provided a large undercurrent to the expansion of the cardiovascular OCT imaging market.

Growing indications for implantable cardioverter defibrillators in heart patients has positively driven demand in the cardiovascular OCT imaging market. Advances in the medical imaging modality has also boosted imaging and quantification of myofiber structure not only in humans but also in small animal models such as mouse and rabbit models. Thus, growing utility of OCT in biomedical research is creating new revenue potential in the cardiovascular OCT imaging market. Advent of automated algorithms has allowed radiologists in obtaining more physiological data from OCT images.

Cardiovascular OCT Imaging Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

The cardiovascular OCT imaging market has seen considerable interest among industry players and researchers in achieving a cost-effective cardiovascular imaging. This is especially notable in stable coronary heart diseases. In recent years, numerous research and clinical trials have taken place that critically look at the role of OCT in this regard. A case in point is coronary heart disease trials in the U.K. in 2020.

Healthcare systems in developed nations have also been leaning on reducing the widening gap in vascular heart disease treatment. This has also nudged top medical device makers of the world to bring advancement in OCT, thereby opening new prospects in the cardiovascular OCT imaging market. For instance, the use of OCT in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) workflows has helped boost patient outcomes, concur physicians and patients.

Cardiovascular OCT Imaging Market: Regional Assessment

North America is a leading regional market. The prospect has been fueled over the past two decades has been driven by considerable body of research in imaging modalities to improve outcomes in coronary heart diseases.

In the meanwhile, Asia Pacific economies have emerged as the next hotbed of opportunities. Globally prominent players such as Abbott have been increasing eyeing opportunities in the regional market. Such companies have been working relentlessly in maximizing value to physicians’ team involved in cardiovascular care. The growth of this market has been increasingly supported by private and public organizations stressing on improving the medical infrastructure to reduce the mortality of coronary heart diseases. The focus on personalized care in cardiovascular diseases has been a key growth parameter of all top regional markets.

