Text Panel HMI Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects, 2020-2025

Text Panel HMI Market: Market Overview

The text panel HMI is a kind of monochrome text and graphical panel in which people and machine work together. It converts the machine codes into text and graphics, then displays them on the text panel HMI. Many companies are also engaged in the manufacture of HMIs and software designed for a wide range of needs. The text panel HMI serve the purpose from an entry-level to a large rack PC. The text panel HMI are either basic text panel HMI or advanced text panel HMI or PC based advanced text panel HMI. With the help of the text panel HMI, users can easily access their intranet or internet for reading information and compile reports as well. The text panel HMI can communicate with different communication protocols simultaneously. The multi-language display is also supported by the text panel HMI to be used at tourist destinations and also at airports and railway stations.

Text Panel HMI Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing need of automation in the manufacturing sector is fueling the growth of the text panel HMI market. The demand for HMI that can support varied communication protocols is also contributing to the growth of the text panel HMI market. The need for flexible and lightweight HMI is another driving factor. The customization to suit versatile requirements and multi-functioning capability of the text panel HMI reduces the cost of ownership in the long run and thus is a market driving factor. However, the high initial cost of installation associated with the text panel HMI is a restraining factor for the growth of its market. The integration of advanced analytics software along with the products for better analyzing of codes for the purpose of converting the text and the graphical format; is widening the scope of the text panel HMI market. The technological advancements in the HMI (Human Machine Interface) will further create the growth opportunities for the text panel HMI in the coming years. One of the prominent trends in the global text panel HMI market is the integration of Bluetooth with it. Another prominent trend is that the text panel HMI these days are Wi-Fi enabled.

Text Panel HMI Market: Market Segmentation

The global text panel HMI market can be segmented on the basis of software deployment:

On-premise HMI

Cloud based HMI

It can be segmented on the basis of configuration type:

Stand-alone HMI

Embedded HMI

It can also be segmented on the basis of the end-user industry:

Process Industries

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Automobiles

Aerospace

Metals & Mining

Defense

Packaging

Semiconductors & Electronics

Healthcare

Public Transport

Text Panel HMI Market: Segmentation Overview

The remote programming technology of the text panel HMI enables easy access of the user accounts from a single access point. This feature makes it suitable to be used for manufacturing processes across different industry verticals. A common database decreases the development time by eliminating the requirement to re-enter the tag names. This coupled with the availability of a vast library of animated objects (pre-configured); increases the scope of application of the text panel HMI. The wide screen of the text panel HMI offers clearer and complete visualization of the industrial environment.

Text Panel HMI Market: Regional Outlook

The global text panel HMI market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of text panel HMI market owing to the fully developed infrastructure and automation. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to construction activities, wherein the text panel HMI are useful, aids in boosting the growth of text panel HMI market in the region. The market in APEJ is more inclined towards growing demand for the text panel HMI because of the increasing demand for the advanced technology products.

Text Panel HMI Market: Recent Developments

The text panel HMI manufactured by the Delta Electronics, Inc. can display two lines of text or message at the same time and have easy to control options. The text panel HMI manufactured by the Rockwell Automation, Inc. are a type of panel mount display devices which provide keypad options for operator input. Schneider Electric offers the best-in class display with a high resonance colored touchscreen; it can be easily installed and functions as a smartphone. General Electric’s text panel HMI have interoperability and flexibility that further boosts the product performance and efficiency.

Text Panel HMI Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global text panel HMI market are:

ABB

Bosch Rexroth USA

Eaton

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

