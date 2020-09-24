Metabolic Biomarker Testing Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2025

Metabolic biomarker testing is the procedure of identification and measurement of metabolites in a human body. The means associated with metabolic biomarker investigation are profiling, identification, evaluation, and analysis. Most health care experts utilize symptomatic tests to explain and strengthen their clinical decision making.

An increase in interest in customized medicines in Europe and North America is anticipated to drive the global metabolic biomarker testing market. Moreover, rise in requirement for toxicology advancements, rise in government funding for research, and increase in R&D activities across different areas are fuelling the global metabolic biomarker testing market. Furthermore, factors such as rise in demand for accurate disease diagnosis and research and development ventures by governments and private players are propelling the market. However, lack of knowledge about metabolic biomarker testing and shortage of talented workforce are expected to restrain the global market during the forecast period.

The global metabolic biomarker testing market can be segmented based on technique, application, indication, end-user, and region. Based on technique, the global metabolic biomarker testing market can be classified into separation technique and detection technique. The separation technique segment can be further divided into gas chromatography, liquid chromatography, and capillary chromatography. The detection technique segment can be further classified into Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. In terms of application, the global metabolic biomarker testing market can be categorized into nutrigenomics, personalized medicine, drug discovery or drug assessment, functional genomics, toxicology testing, and others. Based on indication, the global metabolic biomarker testing market can be split into cardiovascular disorders, cancer, neurological disorders, inborn metabolic errors, and others. In terms of end-user, the global metabolic biomarker testing market can be classified into diagnostic tool companies, health care companies, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, clinical laboratories, and others.

Based on region, the global metabolic biomarker testing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America constitutes a dominant share of the market. The region is likely to continute its dominance during the forecast period, followed by Europe. The market in North America is likely to be boosted by increase in the incidence and prevalence of genetic abnormalities, presence of a large number of reimbursement companies in the region, and rapid emergence of new players and early adopters. Europe is also contributing significantly to the expansion of the market owing to rise in number of clinical trials and increase in software analysis companies required for the analysis of metabolic biomarker testing. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated toexpand at a rapid pace in the coming years. . Increase in awareness about diseases and diagnosis and entry of big players in the region are some of the key factors driving the market in Asia Pacific.

Major players in the global metabolic biomarker testing market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Metabolon Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, LECO Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, and Human Metabolome Technologies.

