Urethral Stricture Market Trends and Forecast up to 2024

Urethral stricture denotes the narrowing of the urethra because of formation of scar tissue. These strictures obstruct the free flow of urine through the urethra. The urethra is classified into prostatic and anterior urethra. Urethral strictures are classified into anterior urethral strictures and posterior urethral stricture. Anterior urethral strictures are more frequent, whereas posterior urethral strictures are linked with pelvic fractures.

Request a PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47622

Urethral strictures are caused due to infections such as gonococcalurethritis; radiation to the pelvic region in patients with prostate cancer; inflammation such as lichen sclerosus, which affects the penile skin; trauma due to injury to the urethra, which may lead to rupturing; use of cystoscope and urinary catheter for numerous procedures; and after surgical procedures such as radical prostatectomy and transurethral resection of the prostate. The symptoms of urethral strictures include difficulty in passage of urine with poor urinary systems, continued dripping of urine due to incomplete draining of the urinary bladder, high frequency of urination, and bloated bladder. Risk factors linked with urethral strictures are urinary tract infections, abscesses, thickening of the bladder wall, hydronephrosis, stone formation in the urinary bladder, and in extreme cases urethral strictures may lead to kidney failure. Diagnosis of urethral stricture is based on the patient’s medical history and confirmatory tests such as urine test, ascending urethrography, ultrasound, uroflow study, and urethroscopy or cystoscopy.

Request a Sample of Urethral Stricture Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=47622

The treatment for urethral strictures consist of direct visualization internal urethrotomy(DVIU), urethral dilatation, and urethroplasty surgery. The post-operative care for urethral strictures comprises removal of drain tubes after 24 to 48 hours. Multiple visits to the health care provider are planned at intervals of three months to six months and every year for a minimum of five years during. Uroflow study is carried out during the various follow ups.

The global urethral stricture market can be segmented based on type, diagnosis, treatment, and region. In terms of type, the global urethral stricture market can be divided into anterior and posterior. Based on diagnosis, the global urethral stricture market can be classified into ultrasound, urinalysis, Uri flow test, pelvic ultrasound, cystoscopy, and others. In terms of treatment, the global urethral stricture market can be categorized into therapeutics and surgery. The surgery segment can be further divided into direct visualization internal urethrotomy, urethral dilation, urethral reconstruction, and others.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Urethral Stricture Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=47622

The global urethral stricture market is anticipated to expand due to increase in cases of urinary tract infections, advancements in development of therapies for treating urethral strictures, public private partnership to increase awareness, and increasing penetration of major companies in the urethral strictures in market emerging economies. The major restraining factors for the global stricture market during the forecast period are lack of awareness regarding urinary tract infections and lack of treatment option in third world countries.

In terms of region, the global urethral stricture market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The urethral stricture market in North America is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period. The dominance of the region is largely due to presence of major research institutes, increasing patient population with prostate cancer, and rise in incidence of urinary tract infections. The urethral stricture market in Europe is anticipated to follow the market in North America, largely due to rise in awareness and increasing health care expenditure. The urethral stricture market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. The rapid expansion of the market in the region is attributed to the improving health care infrastructure in economies such as India and increase in demand for efficient treatment for urethral strictures. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand under the influence of North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific region. A major hindrance for the urethral stricture market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is lack of availability of treatment facilities.

Pre-Book Urethral Stricture Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=47622<ype=S

Major players in urethral stricture market are Stryker Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf Gmbh, Karl Storz GmbH & Co Healthtronics, Inc., KgLumenis Ltd., Jena Surgical GmbH, Starmedtec Gmbh, and other prominent players.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, uses proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Read More Reports: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-prevalence-of-cvd-cancer-to-underscore-growth-in-medical-image-analysis-software-market-tmr-301088977.html