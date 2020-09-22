Impact of COVID-19 on fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market

Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market: Overview

Functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) is largely a non-invasive optical imaging technique used to assess neuronal activity and indirectly investigate cognitive development. The vast popularity of fNIRS brain imaging methods has stemmed from its ease of application in various ecologically valid settings, affordability of the modality, and portability. Moreover, it is widely used in assessing the neuronal activity in healthy as well diseases subjects, humans and animals. The system measures the activity by capturing the hemodynamic response in the brain using near-infrared radiation.

Over the past few years, fNIRS is used to widely to complement conventional imaging modalities, such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), in identifying abnormalities in people suffering from any neurological and psychiatric disorder by taking a non-invasive look at cortical activity. The system has also been increasingly used by scientists over the globe to support their rehabilitation research, sports sciences, and psychology.

The report offers evidence-based, in-depth insights into the various market dynamics, major technological advances, and gives a clear overview of the strategic landscape. The insights help market participants identify emerging opportunities and track prevailing lucrative avenues, which is helpful in imparting a holistic understanding of the market.

Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market: Trends and Opportunities

The intensifying need for non-invasive, portable, and cost-effective technique for assessing cortical activity in humans is a key factor driving the demand for fNIRS brain imaging systems. The preference of fNIRS over other modalities such as fMRI and positron emission tomography (PET) is the advantage it has in resisting motion artifacts that gives wrong or incomplete results. Such a feature is useful while imaging brains of sports persons or in rehabilitation research, where the motion of subjects. In recent years, the demand for fNIRS brain imaging systems has been increasingly catalyzed by the reduction in prices of these modalities and the commercial availability of these devices. The user-friendliness is a key attribute boosting its demand among clinicians.

Clinical studies and research to unearth the promising potential of fNIRS for consumer neuroscience are expected to pave way for new, exciting paradigms in the market. For instance, the rising demand for these systems in complementing retail and shopper research is a welcome trend gaining traction in the fNIRS brain imaging systems market. However the usefulness of the technology may be hampered by the lack of a suitable signal processing systems to rectify physiological confounding effects when the system is used to measure cortical activity. Nevertheless, the marked safety that fNIRS has makes it ideal for use in a range of target populations such as infants and children.

Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market: Regional Outlook

The report offers a granular assessment of various regional dynamics influencing the growth trajectories of the market over the assessment period of 2108–2026. The study offers insights into untapped avenues in emerging markets and identifies the key regions expected to offer promising revenue growth. Some of the key regional market could be North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Players in developed nations are spending profusely in advancing brain imaging modality, which imparts prominence to these markets.

Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market: Competitive Landscape

The study offers a detailed insight into the company profiles, their major offerings, recent innovative launches, and the key strategies adopted by various companies to consolidate their positions or shares in the market. Some of the prominent players operating in the market are Spectratech, Gowerlabs, Artinis Medical Systems, Techen Inc., NIRx Medizintechnik GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, and Hitachi.

