Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market Aims Bigger with Technological Innovations by 2024

Global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market: Overview

While humanity has come to realize and evolved enough to treat various deadly diseases, cancer continues to be the most prevalent chronic disease and causes millions of casualties each year in the world. Consequently, relentless research and development has been done and are currently underway to find treatment methods that can destroy precancerous growth. And those pertaining to gastrointestinal or specifically the lining of the digestive tract, can be removed using endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) procedure. As per the findings of this business intelligence report, the market for endoscopic mucosal resection will gain newer demands at a notable CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. This expanding demand will come from both treatment and diagnostic purposes.

This report on the global endoscopic mucosal resection market has been compiled using proven research methodologies to serve as a credible resource for business decisions to the industry stockholders. It includes in-depth analysis of vital market dynamics including drivers and restraints, a chapter on latest trends and new opportunities, and historical information on how the demand has evolved over the years. The meat of the report is formed of figurative evaluations and estimations of the potential demand for various market segments, and the substantiality of the demand that can come from different regions and countries. The report has concluded with a featured section on the competitive landscape, wherein the analyst has picked out the companies who hold major shares and explored their portfolio.

Global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market: Trends and Opportunities

Apart from the strong prevalence of cancer, healthy uptake of new technologies by the healthcare professionals in the developed countries is another key factors that is augmenting the demand for endoscopic mucosal resection procedures. Additionally, market players are collaborating with original equipment manufacturers as well as hospital organization to expand their geographical presence and generate new sales leads.

Endoscopic mucosal resection makes for an alternate to surgeries that is less invasive when it comes to removing abnormal tissues, and is now frequently used to treat conditions such as cancer of the small intestine, esophageal cancer, colon polyps, stomach or gastric cancer, and Barrett’s esophagus. On the other hand, risks such as bleeding and puncture, narrowing of the esophagus, and the strong lack of professionals to operate these advanced equipment are some of the challenges obstructing the market from attaining greater profitability. Bleeding is a common complication that arises, but can be corrected, however, there is a slight chance of puncture in the wall of digestive tract. This depends on the location and size of the lesion that was removed.

Global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market: Regional Analysis

New technologies are mostly devised and harnessed in the developed countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. and these countries have a much stronger rate of adoption as well. Going forward, North America and Europe are expected to be the primary regions of interest for the companies operating in this market, which can also be attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer. That being said, emerging economies of China and India constitute for more than one third of the global population and governments of these countries are investing heavily on improving the healthcare infrastructure. Consequently, Asia Pacific is also expected to transform as a region with strong potential of demand in the near future.

Global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market: Competitive Landscape

Cook Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, FUJIFILM Medical Systems, and Olympus are some of the notable companies currently ahead of the curve in this market.

