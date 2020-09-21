Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Barbiturate Anticonvulsant Drugs Market

Functions of the central nervous system are suppressed by the administration of a type of drug derived from barbituric acid, known as barbiturate anticonvulsant drugs. The GABA is the chief inhibitory compound in the mature vertebrate central nervous system that responds to the neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). The action of GABA is enhanced by barbiturate anticonvulsants. Seizure is a sudden attack of illness, especially a stroke or an epileptic fit. Also, GABA inhibits initiation of discharge that would start the seizure, as it is an inhibitory neurotransmitter. Effectiveness of GABA is increased as barbiturate facilitates GABA-mediated opening of chloride channels. Except absence seizures, all other types of seizures can be treated by barbiturates.

Seizures are also known as convulsions. A patients under seizure loses control over his actions due to sudden attack of brain activity. During seizure, patients experience jerking of legs, arms, or face. Various types of seizures may occur to people, irrespective of age, and can last for few seconds to minutes. Minor seizure can also be extremely risky when it occurs to a person while driving or swimming. Seizures that affect only one part of the brain are known as simple partial seizures or simple focal seizures. During seizure, there may be loss of awareness, loss of memory, or mental confusion; such seizures are known as dyscognitive focal seizures.

Rising prevalence of seizures across the world is driving the growth of the global barbiturate anticonvulsant drugs market. According to Healthline Media and Epilepsy Foundation of America, who forecasted same thing that every year, approximately 150,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with central nervous system disorders which lead to seizures. Healthline Media also states that one in 26 people will be diagnosed with seizures over a lifetime. Epilepsy is defined as having two or more unprovoked seizures. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), up to 10% of the world population has one seizure during a lifetime. The WHO also states that there are about 50 million people worldwide presently living with epilepsy. Every year, 30 to 50 per 100000 people are newly diagnosed with epilepsy in high-income countries, and this count is approximately two times higher among low and middle income countries. Ketogenic diet is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global barbiturate anticonvulsants drugs market to a certain extent. According to a study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, ketogenic diet reduces the chances of seizures in children.

The global barbiturate anticonvulsant drugs market can be categorized into indication, distribution channel, and region. In terms of indication, the market can be classified into generalized seizures and focal (partial) seizures. Generalized seizures can further be classified into tonic-clonic seizure, atonic seizure, myoclonic seizure, clonic seizure, and tonic seizure. Focal seizures can further be classified into dyscognitive focal seizures and simple focal seizures. Based on distribution channel, the barbiturate anticonvulsant drugs market can be divided into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the global barbiturate anticonvulsant drugs market can be categorized into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the large market share in 2017, due to new drug launches and increase in research and development on barbiturate anticonvulsant drugs in the region. Europe held the second leading market share in 2017, owing to increase in awareness programs and promotional activities conducted by the key players in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to increase in government initiatives to create awareness regarding the barbiturate anticonvulsant drugs, especially in countries, such as China and India. Japan held the maximum share of the barbiturate anticonvulsant drugs market in Asia Pacific in 2017, owing to the large geriatric population in the country. The barbiturate anticonvulsant drugs market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period owing to rise in government initiatives regarding development of and creating awareness barbiturate anticonvulsants drugs in the regions.

Key players operating in the global barbiturate anticonvulsants drugs market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Astellas Pharma Technologies Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals N.A., and Watson Laboratories, Inc.

