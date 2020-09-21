Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers Market

Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible neural disease that progresses with age. Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by degeneration of brain cells i.e., neurons, which leads to loss of memory and other important functions controlled by the central nervous system (CNS). Symptoms of the disease are memory loss and mild confusion, often termed as dementia. These symptoms are visible in patients aged 50 to 60 years. Alzheimer’s is considered to be caused by a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle induced factors. Alzheimer’s disease is mostly diagnosed among the patients who are having symptoms similar to Alzheimer’s disease such as memory loss, dementia, etc., it is often post-onset of the disease. Till recently, there were no tests or tools to pre-diagnose this disease or to check the susceptibility of a patient for Alzheimer’s disease.

Request a PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44970

Standard diagnosis protocol for diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease was limited to subjective tests on memory, problem solving, behavior, and personality. Correlation of past medical problems and family history of Alzheimer’s disease are also taken into consideration for diagnosis. Physicians also perform various imaging tests such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), or positron emission tomography (PET). These tests may be repeated to confirm the disease; however, Alzheimer’s disease can be conclusively confirmed only after death of a patient through autopsy of the brain tissue and linking it with clinical findings. In April 2017, the U.S. FDA approved 23andMe, Inc. to offer a genetic test for pre-diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease directly to customers. Similarly, in February 2018, researchers at Japan-based Shimadzu Corporation announced that they have developed blood test for prediction of onset of Alzheimer’s disease based on detection of amyloid beta (Aβ) deposits. Technical advancements in diagnostic tests and tools for Alzheimer’s disease are projected to propel the global Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers market. However, accessibility of these tests and tools and estimated high cost of procedures are likely to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample of Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=44970<ype=S

Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed using specific biomarkers such as peptides and genes. These biomarkers play an important role in predictive and confirmatory diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. The global Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers market can be segmented based on type of biomarker, detection technique, end-user, and region. In terms of type of biomarker, the market can be classified into peptide-based, gene-based, imaging biomarkers, and others. The peptide-based segment can be categorized into beta amyloid-based, tau protein-based, and others. The gene-based segment can be divided into apolipoprotein E-based, amyloid precursor protein & presenilin-based, and others. Among these, gene-based biomarkers are likely to be more accurate. Increase in demand for molecular diagnostics such as PCR is projected to spur adoption of these biomarkers. Based on detection technique, the global Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers market can be segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), enzyme linked immunoassay (ELISA), and radiology imaging such as CT, MRI, and PET scan. Major end-users of Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers are hospitals & clinics, independent diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=44970

In terms of region, the global Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. High adoption of technically advanced diagnostic tools and better reimbursement support in the U.S. are projected to boost the Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers market in North America during the forecast period. A report published by Alzheimer’s Disease International stated that an estimated 10.5 million people in Europe and 22.9 million in Asia Pacific were reported to have Alzheimer’s disease in 2015. High prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease in these regions is anticipated to propel the Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers market in Europe and Asia Pacific during the forecast period. However, limited access, lack of awareness, and estimated high cost of diagnostic procedures are expected to restrain the market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers market are NanoSomix, Inc., Fujirebio, Imagilys SPRL, Merck KGaA, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., QIAGEN, 23andMe, Inc., AnaSpec, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, and others.

Pre-Book Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=44970<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, uses proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Read More Reports: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-prevalence-of-cvd-cancer-to-underscore-growth-in-medical-image-analysis-software-market-tmr-301088977.html