Glass Container Market 2020 by Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunity, Future and Forecast to 2030

Glass containers are the most preferred containers for storing beverages, food, and pharmaceutical drugs as they minimize the possibility of leaching of harmful chemicals. Glass is a high recyclable material and possesses characteristics that make it a highly desired packaging material. Recycling of glass saves many natural resources. It also reduces carbon dioxide emissions. The ability of glass containers to preserve the strength, aroma, and flavor of products makes them a favorable option for packaging food and beverages.

Glass stays chemically pure on contact with many substances. This makes it preferable for use in food and beverage packaging. Glass containers do not fade, strain, or deteriorate products inside. They keep products safe for long durations. Due to these properties, glass containers are widely preferred substitutes to plastic or metal containers for sustainable packaging.

The alcoholic beverages industry is a significant end-user of the global glass container market due to manufacturers’ preference for selling alcoholic beverages in glass bottles. Glass is a versatile container that maintains the original taste of any drink without changing its quality. Glass containers are available in different colors, sizes, and shapes according to the existing demand. Glass container manufacturers are undergoing significant changes to be more sustainable and increase customer preference for their products. The light weight of glass helps in reducing the cost of logistics. Other drivers influencing the market include rise in demand for healthy and organic food products and increase in emphasis on using eco-friendly recyclable materials.

For More Info | Download PDF Brochure, Click Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48378

The global glass container market can be segmented based on product, material, end-use, sales channel, and geography. In terms of product, the market can be classified into glass bottles, glass jars, glass vials, and candle glass containers. Glass bottles are the most sought-after glass containers for beverages and other fluids. Glass bottles are extensively used as containers in the food and beverage industry to store liquids such as wines and sodas. Glass bottles are also a preferred form of packaging among manufacturers of pharmaceuticals. Based on material, the market can be divided into clear glass, amber glass, and green glass. In terms of end-use, the market can be categorized into cosmetics & perfumes, pharmaceuticals, food packaging, beverage packaging, and other products. Based on sales channel, the glass container market can be bifurcated into online and offline channel. In terms of geography, the market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Europe is a significant region of the glass container market. The region is expected to maintain its dominant position in the near future due to expansion in the alcoholic beverage industry. Countries such as Germany and France constitute a major share of the market in Europe. This is because glass containers are extensively used in beverage packaging applications in the countries. Germany is the most populated country in Europe and accounts for a prominent share of the health care and homecare products. This is a key factor driving the glass container market in the region. Demand for glass containers in France is anticipated to increase due to an increase in demand for wine and other food and beverages produced in the country.

The glass container market is estimated to welcome new entrants in the coming years, owing to rise in consumer preference for environment friendly products. Multinationals and other established players in the market are likely to focus on expansion in the near future. Key players operating in the glass container market include AGI Glaspac, Saverglass Group, Ardagh Packaging Group PLC, Owens-Illinois Inc., Verallia, Vidrala SA, Amcor Limited, BA Glass, Nampak Ltd., Wiegand-Glass, VITRO, Carib Glassworks Ltd, Gerresheimer AG, Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd, Nampak Ltd, Amcor Ltd, Toyo Glass Co. Ltd, Consol Glass, and Piramal Glass.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=48378

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Read Our Trending Press Release Below:

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/