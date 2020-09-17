Pneumococcal Vaccines Market is Booming Worldwide (2020-2026)-Says QYResearch | Pfizer, Sanofi, GSK, Merck, Eli Lilly

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Pneumococcal Vaccines market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Pneumococcal Vaccines market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Pneumococcal Vaccines market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Pfizer, Sanofi, GSK, Merck, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Abera, S K Chemicals, Beijing Minhai Biotechnology, Baxter, Biken, Celgene Corporation, Panacea Biotec, Serum Institute of India, Genentech, Genocea Biosciences, ImmunoBiology, Lupin, Nuron Biotech, Biogen, Valneva Austria, Sinovac Market Segment by Product Type: PPSV 23, PCV 7/13, PCV 10 Market Segment by Application: For Infants, For Children (2-10), For Person (10-64), For The Old (Above 65)

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Pneumococcal Vaccines market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pneumococcal Vaccines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Pneumococcal Vaccines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pneumococcal Vaccines market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pneumococcal Vaccines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pneumococcal Vaccines market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pneumococcal Vaccines

1.2 Pneumococcal Vaccines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 PPSV 23

1.2.3 PCV 7/13

1.2.4 PCV 10

1.3 Pneumococcal Vaccines Segment by Application

1.3.1 Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 For Infants

1.3.3 For Children (2-10)

1.3.4 For Person (10-64)

1.3.5 For The Old (Above 65)

1.4 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Pneumococcal Vaccines Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Pneumococcal Vaccines Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Pneumococcal Vaccines Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pneumococcal Vaccines Business

6.1 Pfizer

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Pfizer Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Pfizer Products Offered

6.1.5 Pfizer Recent Development

6.2 Sanofi

6.2.1 Sanofi Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Sanofi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Sanofi Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Sanofi Products Offered

6.2.5 Sanofi Recent Development

6.3 GSK

6.3.1 GSK Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 GSK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 GSK Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 GSK Products Offered

6.3.5 GSK Recent Development

6.4 Merck

6.4.1 Merck Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Merck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Merck Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Merck Products Offered

6.4.5 Merck Recent Development

6.5 Eli Lilly

6.5.1 Eli Lilly Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Eli Lilly Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Eli Lilly Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Eli Lilly Products Offered

6.5.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development

6.6 AstraZeneca

6.6.1 AstraZeneca Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 AstraZeneca Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 AstraZeneca Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 AstraZeneca Products Offered

6.6.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development

6.7 Abera

6.6.1 Abera Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Abera Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Abera Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Abera Products Offered

6.7.5 Abera Recent Development

6.8 S K Chemicals

6.8.1 S K Chemicals Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 S K Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 S K Chemicals Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 S K Chemicals Products Offered

6.8.5 S K Chemicals Recent Development

6.9 Beijing Minhai Biotechnology

6.9.1 Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Products Offered

6.9.5 Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Recent Development

6.10 Baxter

6.10.1 Baxter Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Baxter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Baxter Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Baxter Products Offered

6.10.5 Baxter Recent Development

6.11 Biken

6.11.1 Biken Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Biken Pneumococcal Vaccines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Biken Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Biken Products Offered

6.11.5 Biken Recent Development

6.12 Celgene Corporation

6.12.1 Celgene Corporation Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Celgene Corporation Pneumococcal Vaccines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Celgene Corporation Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Celgene Corporation Products Offered

6.12.5 Celgene Corporation Recent Development

6.13 Panacea Biotec

6.13.1 Panacea Biotec Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Panacea Biotec Pneumococcal Vaccines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Panacea Biotec Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Panacea Biotec Products Offered

6.13.5 Panacea Biotec Recent Development

6.14 Serum Institute of India

6.14.1 Serum Institute of India Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Serum Institute of India Pneumococcal Vaccines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Serum Institute of India Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Serum Institute of India Products Offered

6.14.5 Serum Institute of India Recent Development

6.15 Genentech

6.15.1 Genentech Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Genentech Pneumococcal Vaccines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Genentech Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Genentech Products Offered

6.15.5 Genentech Recent Development

6.16 Genocea Biosciences

6.16.1 Genocea Biosciences Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Genocea Biosciences Pneumococcal Vaccines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Genocea Biosciences Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Genocea Biosciences Products Offered

6.16.5 Genocea Biosciences Recent Development

6.17 ImmunoBiology

6.17.1 ImmunoBiology Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 ImmunoBiology Pneumococcal Vaccines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 ImmunoBiology Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 ImmunoBiology Products Offered

6.17.5 ImmunoBiology Recent Development

6.18 Lupin

6.18.1 Lupin Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Lupin Pneumococcal Vaccines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Lupin Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Lupin Products Offered

6.18.5 Lupin Recent Development

6.19 Nuron Biotech

6.19.1 Nuron Biotech Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 Nuron Biotech Pneumococcal Vaccines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Nuron Biotech Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Nuron Biotech Products Offered

6.19.5 Nuron Biotech Recent Development

6.20 Biogen

6.20.1 Biogen Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 Biogen Pneumococcal Vaccines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Biogen Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Biogen Products Offered

6.20.5 Biogen Recent Development

6.21 Valneva Austria

6.21.1 Valneva Austria Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.21.2 Valneva Austria Pneumococcal Vaccines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Valneva Austria Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Valneva Austria Products Offered

6.21.5 Valneva Austria Recent Development

6.22 Sinovac

6.22.1 Sinovac Pneumococcal Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.22.2 Sinovac Pneumococcal Vaccines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Sinovac Pneumococcal Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Sinovac Products Offered

6.22.5 Sinovac Recent Development 7 Pneumococcal Vaccines Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Pneumococcal Vaccines Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pneumococcal Vaccines

7.4 Pneumococcal Vaccines Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Pneumococcal Vaccines Distributors List

8.3 Pneumococcal Vaccines Customers 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Pneumococcal Vaccines by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Pneumococcal Vaccines by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Pneumococcal Vaccines by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Pneumococcal Vaccines by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Pneumococcal Vaccines by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Pneumococcal Vaccines by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Pneumococcal Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Pneumococcal Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Pneumococcal Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Pneumococcal Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Pneumococcal Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

