Material Handling Equipment Market Global Analysis and Comprehensive Insights 2020 to 2026

The Global material handling equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 46.2 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The report ‘Material Handling Equipment Market Size By Type (Storage & Handling Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Bulk Material Handling Equipment, Others); By Application (Assembly, Storage, Packaging, Transportation, Others); By End-User (Automotive, Electronics, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Aviation, Others); and By Region]’ Segments and Forecast 2019 – 2026’ provides insights on the current market scenario and the future prospects.

In 2018, the industrial trucks segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Europe is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market in 2017. There has been an increase in adoption of material handling equipment across the world owing to growing manufacturing industry. The increasing need for efficient warehouse operations, and increasing automation of manufacturing processes further supports the market growth. Other factors driving the growth of this market include growth in the global automotive industry, reduced availability and high labour costs. Also, increasing demand of material handling equipment in chemical, pharmaceutical, electronics, and food and beverage industries has created the need to develop new innovative products for diversified application areas in these sectors. However, high initial investment might restrict the growth of material handling equipment market. Growing demand from emerging economies, and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Request for sample copy of this report @https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/material-handling-equipment-market/request-for-sample

The global Material Handling Equipment industry is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region. Based on the type, the market is segmented into storage & handling equipment, industrial trucks, bulk material handling equipment, and others. The application segment is divided into assembly, storage, packaging, transportation, and others. The end-users scope includes automotive, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical, aviation, and others.

During 2018, Europe generated the highest revenue in the Material Handling Equipment market. The increasing automation in the manufacturing sector, and the established automotive industry drive the growth of this market in Europe. Government encouragement and related strict regulations to implement operator safety measures are driving the companies towards material handling systems for operating hazardous materials. Moreover, increasing investments and subsidies by governments are expected to boost the adoption of material handling equipment in this region. The need to improve efficiency and productivity along with increased industrialization and automation further supplements market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in during the market during the forecast period.

The Material Handling Equipment Market report also includes a section for profiles of key companies in this market. Some of the key vendors profiled in this report include Daifuku Co., Ltd., KUKA AG, Dematic GmbH & Co., Crown Equipment Corporation, Clark Material Handling Company, Columbus McKinnon Corp., Beumer Group GmbH, Kion Group, Intelligrated, Inc., SSI Schaefer

Request for Discount on This Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/material-handling-equipment-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global material handling equipment market on the basis of type, application, end user, and region:

Material Handling Equipment by Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Storage & Handling Equipment

Industrial Trucks

Bulk Material Handling Equipment

Others

Material Handling Equipment by Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Assembly

Storage

Packaging

Transportation

Others

Material Handling Equipment by End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Automotive

Electronics

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Aviation

Others

Material Handling Equipment by Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world

Contact us

Polaris Market Research

Phone: 1-646-568-9980

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com