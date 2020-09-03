Owned

Global Impact of Covid-19 on Germany Public Safety Security Market – 2017-2022TO RECORD SIGNIFICANT REVENUE GROWTH DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD

The terror attack in central Berlin, when a large truck ploughed through one of Germany’s most hallowed holiday institutions, the Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring dozens, as well as the Paris and Brussels terror attacks coupled with the arrival in Germany of 1.2 million migrants (UN Data), shook the German government, people, homeland security (Heimatsutz) and the intelligence communities. A major upgrade of the German internal security and migration enforcement infrastructure funding is already underway. Based on 6 months of intensive research, interviews and analyses, we forecast that the 2015-2020 market will grow at a CAGR of 16.3%, a 430% hike from the 3.8% CAGR during 2000-2015. 2015 will probably be remembered as a watershed year for Germany’s internal security market, with a number of different developments converging to mark a major turning point.

The two-volume* + one “Germany Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2017-2022” report is the most comprehensive review of the market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing market.

The report covers the German Homeland Security Immigration Enforcement & Public Safety markets since in most cases, products and services have dual or triple use applications and present the same business opportunities (e.g., biometric modalities are used for the following three sectors: counter-crime, immigration enforcement and counter terror).

Germany Counter Terror, Immigration Enforcement & Public Safety Market is boosted by the following drivers:

  • Germany, the 4th largest economy in the world with a 2015 GDP of approximately $4 trillion, can invest “whatever it takes” to protect its citizens from the looming risks of terror and the surge of migration.
  • The Paris and Brussels 2015-2016 terror attacks shook Germany unlike any other recent homegrown or ISIS-Da’esh-inspired terrorist attacks since they were complex and well-planned.
  • Germany is facing problems with a far greater impact than its economic ones. ISIS terror threats coupled with the surge in entry of 1.2 million migrants are alarming facts, and show no signs of abating. Present measures are simply not working. A major nation-wide overhaul of the internal security infrastructure and strategy is essential.
  • Terrorist attacks elsewhere in Europe are gradually leading Germany to rethink its liberal attitude towards aggressive security and surveillance policies, rooted in its historical experiences of totalitarian Nazism and Communism.
  • Unlike other countries, Germany cannot use its armed forces in order to increase readiness domestically due to constitutional prohibitions. That leaves Germany’s police as the first and last line of defense and response to any terror attack. However, they are simply not equipped for the challenge.
  • With a number of different converging developments, 2015-2016 will probably be remembered as watershed years for Germany’s internal security market.
  • According to the German Domestic Intelligence Agency (BFV), Germany has about 8,650 ultra-conservative Salafist Muslims. At least 800 young people (60% of whom are German passport holders) have left to fight in Syria, of which around 260 have returned. In all, security services estimate that about 500 potentially dangerous Islamist radicals currently live in the country.
  • Since the year 2001, 11 attacks on German targets by radical Islamists were thwarted.
  • In April 2016 ISIS has called for German Muslims to specifically target Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office in Berlin and to attack the Cologne-Bonn airport.
  • The German market for security & safety products is sophisticated and well served. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete on the basis of price and performance. They do not encounter any direct trade barriers or quotas. Non-tariff, indirect trade barriers may be the approval process of dual use goods, which include many security market products.

This report is a resource for executives with interests in the German market. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to enable them to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 489-page, segmented by 54 submarkets two-volume + one* report include:

  • What will the market size and trends be during 2016-2022?
  • Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?
  • Who are the decision-makers?
  • What drives the German Homeland Security & Public Safety managers to purchase solutions and services?
  • What are the customers looking for?
  • What are the technology & services trends?
  • What is the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Threats)?
  • What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

With 489 pages, 66 tables and 156 figures, this 2-volume + one* report covers 9 vertical, 9 technology and 3 revenue source submarkets, offering for each of them 2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses.

* The ” Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report is a free of charge Bonus for multi-reader license customers and is offered at half price to single-reader customers.

Why Buy this Report?

A. Market data is analyzed via 3 independent perspectives:

With a highly fragmented Homeland Security & Public Safety market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 3 viewpoints:

  • By 9 Vertical Markets including:
    1. Airport Security
    2. Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security
    3. Intelligence Agencies
    4. Critical Infrastructure Protection
    5. Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders
    6. Public Events & Safe City
    7. Building & Perimeter Security
    8. CBRN Security & Safety
    9. Other Vertical Markets(including: Maritime Security, Mass Transportation Security and Oil-Gas Industry Security)
  • By 3 Revenue Sources including:
    1. Products Sales
    2. Maintenance & Service, Upgrades, Refurbishment
    3. Planning, Training and Consulting
  • By 9 Technology Markets including:
    1. Cybersecurity
    2. Counter Terror & Crime IT
    3. Communication Systems & Devices
    4. Biometrics
    5. Video Surveillance Technologies
    6. Intrusion Detection Systems
    7. Border & Perimeter Security Technologies
    8. Explosives & Weapons Detection Technologies
    9. Other Technologies (including: C2/C4ISR Systems, NLW, Counter IED, Personal Protective Gear and more)

B. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:

  1. Market drivers & inhibitors
  2. Business opportunities
  3. SWOT analysis
  4. Competitive analysis
  5. Business environment
  6. The 2015-2022 market segmented by 54 submarkets

C. This is the only report that addresses the Homeland Security & Public Safety dual-use markets:
73% of the German market revenues derive from dual-use products. For example, cybersecurity systems are used to address both cyber-crime and cyber-terror. Decision-makers forming their strategy need a complete view of this overlapping market both independently and in their intersections.

D. The report includes the following 5 appendices:

  1. Appendix A: Germany Counter Terror & Public Safety Agencies
  2. Appendix B: European Security Related Product Standards
  3. Appendix C: The European Union Challenges and Outlook
  4. Appendix D: The European Migration Crisis
  5. Appendix E: Abbreviations

E. The report addresses over 90 technologies including:

  1. Access Control Systems
  2. Automated Border Control (ABC) Gates
  3. Backscatter X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
  4. Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Detection
  5. Biometrics
  6. Biosecurity and Biosafety Devices & Systems
  7. Bio-Terror & Infectious Disease Early Alert System Devices & Systems
  8. Boarding Gate Explosives Scanners
  9. Border & Perimeter Barriers
  10. C2/C4ISR Systems
  11. Capacitance Sensors Fence
  12. CBRN and Hazmat Personal Protective Gear
  13. Cell Broadcast Mass Emergency Notification
  14. Chemical Agent Detection
  15. Chemical, HAZMAT & Nuclear Detection
  16. Coherent Scatter 2D X-Ray Systems
  17. Communication Systems & Devices
  18. Cybersecurity
  19. Decontamination of CBRN & HAZMAT Incidents
  20. Desktop ETD Devices
  21. Dual Energy LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
  22. Dual-View LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
  23. Dumb Fences
  24. Electronic Fencing
  25. Emergency Management IT Systems
  26. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Devices & Systems
  27. E-Passports
  28. Fiber Optic Fence
  29. Gamma Ray Systems Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
  30. Hand Held Metal Detectors
  31. Handheld ETD Devices
  32. Homeland Security & Public Safety IT Systems
  33. Human Portable Radiation Detection Systems (HPRDS)
  34. Hybrid Tomographic EDS & 2D X-Ray Screening
  35. IED Placement Detection
  36. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) IT
  37. Intelligence Community Big Data IT
  38. Intelligence Community Cloud Infrastructure IT
  39. Intelligence Community Software as a Service (SaaS)
  40. Intelligence Services IT
  41. Interoperable Communication Systems
  42. Intrusion Detection Systems
  43. Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS)
  44. Liquid Explosives Detection Devices
  45. Luggage, Baggage & Mail Screening Systems
  46. Maritime Awareness Global Network (MAGNET)
  47. Mass Emergency Notification Devices & Systems
  48. Metal detection Portals
  49. Multimodal Biometric Systems
  50. Narcotics Trace Detection Devices
  51. Natural & Manmade Disaster Early Warning systems
  52. Non-Lethal Weapons(NLW)
  53. Nuclear/Radiological Detection Devices & Systems
  54. Other Security Technologies
  55. People Screening MMWave (AIT) Portals
  56. People Screening X-Ray Backscatter (AIT) Portals
  57. Perimeter Security Technologies
  58. Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear
  59. Personal Body Armor
  60. Platform as a Service (PaaS)
  61. Police Modernization Systems and Devices
  62. Ported Coax Buried Line Fence
  63. Rescue & Recovery Equipment
  64. Respiratory Protective Equipment
  65. Satellite Based Maritime Tracking
  66. Shoe Scanners
  67. Siren Systems
  68. SkyBitz Global Locating System
  69. Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems
  70. Standoff Suicide Bombers Detection
  71. Strain Sensitive Cables Fence
  72. Suicide Bombers Borne IED (PBIED) Detectors
  73. Suicide Bombers Detonation Neutralization
  74. Taut Wire Fence
  75. Text Alert Systems
  76. The Advanced Spectroscopic Portals (ASP)
  77. Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)
  78. Transportable X-Ray Screening Checkpoints
  79. VBIED Detonation Neutralization
  80. Vehicle & Container Screening Systems
  81. Vehicle Borne IED (VBIED) Detectors
  82. Vehicle Screening ETD Systems
  83. Vibration Sensors Mounted on Fence
  84. Video Analytics
  85. Video Surveillance
  86. Visa & Passport related IT
  87. Voice Alert Systems
  88. Wide Area Communications and Tracking Technology
  89. X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
  90. X-ray Screening systems

F. The report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)

G. The report provides the number of passengers and number of screened cabin & checked-in baggage and luggage at each of the major airports by 2016 & 2020

H. The supplementary* ” Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report (updated in May 2016) provides the following insights and analyses of the industry including:

  • The Global Industry 2016 status
  • Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry
  • The Market Trends
  • Vendor – Government Relationship
  • Geopolitical Outlook 2016-2022
  • The Industry Business Models & Strategies
  • Market Entry Challenges
  • The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis
  • Market Entry Strategies
  • Price Elasticity
  • Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events

I. The supplementary* ” Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report provides an updated (May 2016) and extensive information (including Company Profile, Recent Annual Revenues, Key Executives, Homeland Security and Public Safety Products, and Contact Info.) on the 119 leading Vendors in the industry, namely:

