Global Impact of Covid-19 on Germany Public Safety Security Market – 2017-2022TO RECORD SIGNIFICANT REVENUE GROWTH DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD

The terror attack in central Berlin, when a large truck ploughed through one of Germany’s most hallowed holiday institutions, the Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring dozens, as well as the Paris and Brussels terror attacks coupled with the arrival in Germany of 1.2 million migrants (UN Data), shook the German government, people, homeland security (Heimatsutz) and the intelligence communities. A major upgrade of the German internal security and migration enforcement infrastructure funding is already underway. Based on 6 months of intensive research, interviews and analyses, we forecast that the 2015-2020 market will grow at a CAGR of 16.3%, a 430% hike from the 3.8% CAGR during 2000-2015. 2015 will probably be remembered as a watershed year for Germany’s internal security market, with a number of different developments converging to mark a major turning point.

The two-volume* + one “Germany Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2017-2022” report is the most comprehensive review of the market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing market.

The report covers the German Homeland Security Immigration Enforcement & Public Safety markets since in most cases, products and services have dual or triple use applications and present the same business opportunities (e.g., biometric modalities are used for the following three sectors: counter-crime, immigration enforcement and counter terror).

Germany Counter Terror, Immigration Enforcement & Public Safety Market is boosted by the following drivers:

Germany, the 4 th largest economy in the world with a 2015 GDP of approximately $4 trillion, can invest “whatever it takes” to protect its citizens from the looming risks of terror and the surge of migration.

The Paris and Brussels 2015-2016 terror attacks shook Germany unlike any other recent homegrown or ISIS-Da'esh-inspired terrorist attacks since they were complex and well-planned.

Germany is facing problems with a far greater impact than its economic ones. ISIS terror threats coupled with the surge in entry of 1.2 million migrants are alarming facts, and show no signs of abating. Present measures are simply not working. A major nation-wide overhaul of the internal security infrastructure and strategy is essential.

Terrorist attacks elsewhere in Europe are gradually leading Germany to rethink its liberal attitude towards aggressive security and surveillance policies, rooted in its historical experiences of totalitarian Nazism and Communism.

Unlike other countries, Germany cannot use its armed forces in order to increase readiness domestically due to constitutional prohibitions. That leaves Germany’s police as the first and last line of defense and response to any terror attack. However, they are simply not equipped for the challenge.

With a number of different converging developments, 2015-2016 will probably be remembered as watershed years for Germany’s internal security market.

According to the German Domestic Intelligence Agency (BFV), Germany has about 8,650 ultra-conservative Salafist Muslims. At least 800 young people (60% of whom are German passport holders) have left to fight in Syria, of which around 260 have returned. In all, security services estimate that about 500 potentially dangerous Islamist radicals currently live in the country.

Since the year 2001, 11 attacks on German targets by radical Islamists were thwarted.

In April 2016 ISIS has called for German Muslims to specifically target Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office in Berlin and to attack the Cologne-Bonn airport.

The German market for security & safety products is sophisticated and well served. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete on the basis of price and performance. They do not encounter any direct trade barriers or quotas. Non-tariff, indirect trade barriers may be the approval process of dual use goods, which include many security market products.

This report is a resource for executives with interests in the German market. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to enable them to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 489-page, segmented by 54 submarkets two-volume + one* report include:

What will the market size and trends be during 2016-2022?

Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the German Homeland Security & Public Safety managers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the technology & services trends?

What is the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

With 489 pages, 66 tables and 156 figures, this 2-volume + one* report covers 9 vertical, 9 technology and 3 revenue source submarkets, offering for each of them 2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses.

* The ” Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report is a free of charge Bonus for multi-reader license customers and is offered at half price to single-reader customers.

Why Buy this Report?

A. Market data is analyzed via 3 independent perspectives:

With a highly fragmented Homeland Security & Public Safety market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 3 viewpoints:

By 9 Vertical Markets including: Airport Security Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security Intelligence Agencies Critical Infrastructure Protection Police Modernization & Other 1 st Responders Public Events & Safe City Building & Perimeter Security CBRN Security & Safety Other Vertical Markets(including: Maritime Security, Mass Transportation Security and Oil-Gas Industry Security)



By 3 Revenue Sources including: Products Sales Maintenance & Service, Upgrades, Refurbishment Planning, Training and Consulting



By 9 Technology Markets including: Cybersecurity Counter Terror & Crime IT Communication Systems & Devices Biometrics Video Surveillance Technologies Intrusion Detection Systems Border & Perimeter Security Technologies Explosives & Weapons Detection Technologies Other Technologies (including: C2/C4ISR Systems, NLW, Counter IED, Personal Protective Gear and more)



B. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors Business opportunities SWOT analysis Competitive analysis Business environment The 2015-2022 market segmented by 54 submarkets

C. This is the only report that addresses the Homeland Security & Public Safety dual-use markets:

73% of the German market revenues derive from dual-use products. For example, cybersecurity systems are used to address both cyber-crime and cyber-terror. Decision-makers forming their strategy need a complete view of this overlapping market both independently and in their intersections.

D. The report includes the following 5 appendices:

Appendix A: Germany Counter Terror & Public Safety Agencies Appendix B: European Security Related Product Standards Appendix C: The European Union Challenges and Outlook Appendix D: The European Migration Crisis Appendix E: Abbreviations

E. The report addresses over 90 technologies including:

Access Control Systems Automated Border Control (ABC) Gates Backscatter X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Detection Biometrics Biosecurity and Biosafety Devices & Systems Bio-Terror & Infectious Disease Early Alert System Devices & Systems Boarding Gate Explosives Scanners Border & Perimeter Barriers C2/C4ISR Systems Capacitance Sensors Fence CBRN and Hazmat Personal Protective Gear Cell Broadcast Mass Emergency Notification Chemical Agent Detection Chemical, HAZMAT & Nuclear Detection Coherent Scatter 2D X-Ray Systems Communication Systems & Devices Cybersecurity Decontamination of CBRN & HAZMAT Incidents Desktop ETD Devices Dual Energy LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems Dual-View LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems Dumb Fences Electronic Fencing Emergency Management IT Systems Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Devices & Systems E-Passports Fiber Optic Fence Gamma Ray Systems Container-Vehicle Screening Systems Hand Held Metal Detectors Handheld ETD Devices Homeland Security & Public Safety IT Systems Human Portable Radiation Detection Systems (HPRDS) Hybrid Tomographic EDS & 2D X-Ray Screening IED Placement Detection Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) IT Intelligence Community Big Data IT Intelligence Community Cloud Infrastructure IT Intelligence Community Software as a Service (SaaS) Intelligence Services IT Interoperable Communication Systems Intrusion Detection Systems Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS) Liquid Explosives Detection Devices Luggage, Baggage & Mail Screening Systems Maritime Awareness Global Network (MAGNET) Mass Emergency Notification Devices & Systems Metal detection Portals Multimodal Biometric Systems Narcotics Trace Detection Devices Natural & Manmade Disaster Early Warning systems Non-Lethal Weapons(NLW) Nuclear/Radiological Detection Devices & Systems Other Security Technologies People Screening MMWave (AIT) Portals People Screening X-Ray Backscatter (AIT) Portals Perimeter Security Technologies Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear Personal Body Armor Platform as a Service (PaaS) Police Modernization Systems and Devices Ported Coax Buried Line Fence Rescue & Recovery Equipment Respiratory Protective Equipment Satellite Based Maritime Tracking Shoe Scanners Siren Systems SkyBitz Global Locating System Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems Standoff Suicide Bombers Detection Strain Sensitive Cables Fence Suicide Bombers Borne IED (PBIED) Detectors Suicide Bombers Detonation Neutralization Taut Wire Fence Text Alert Systems The Advanced Spectroscopic Portals (ASP) Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) Transportable X-Ray Screening Checkpoints VBIED Detonation Neutralization Vehicle & Container Screening Systems Vehicle Borne IED (VBIED) Detectors Vehicle Screening ETD Systems Vibration Sensors Mounted on Fence Video Analytics Video Surveillance Visa & Passport related IT Voice Alert Systems Wide Area Communications and Tracking Technology X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems X-ray Screening systems

F. The report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)

G. The report provides the number of passengers and number of screened cabin & checked-in baggage and luggage at each of the major airports by 2016 & 2020

H. The supplementary* ” Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report (updated in May 2016) provides the following insights and analyses of the industry including:

The Global Industry 2016 status

Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry

The Market Trends

Vendor – Government Relationship

Geopolitical Outlook 2016-2022

The Industry Business Models & Strategies

Market Entry Challenges

The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

Price Elasticity

Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events

I. The supplementary* ” Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report provides an updated (May 2016) and extensive information (including Company Profile, Recent Annual Revenues, Key Executives, Homeland Security and Public Safety Products, and Contact Info.) on the 119 leading Vendors in the industry, namely:

3M 3i-MIND 3VR 3xLOGIC ABB Accenture ACTi Corporation ADT Security Services AeroVironment Inc. Agent Video Intelligence Airbus Defence and Space Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group) ALPHAOPEN American Science & Engineering Inc. Anixter Aralia Systems AT&T Inc. Augusta Systems Austal Avigilon Corporation Aware Axis AxxonSoft Ayonix BAE Systems BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd BioLink Solutions Boeing Bollinger Shipyards, Inc Bosch Security Systems Bruker Corporation BT Camero Cassidian CelPlan China Security & Surveillance, Inc. Cisco Systems Citilog Cognitec Systems GmbH Computer Network Limited (CNL) Computer Sciences Corporation CrossMatch Diebold DRS Technologies Inc. DVTel Elbit Systems Ltd. Elsag Datamat Emerson Electric Ericsson ESRI FaceFirst Finmeccanica SpA Firetide Fulcrum Biometrics LLC G4S General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. General Dynamics Corporation Getac Technology Corporation Hanwha Techwin Harris Corporation Hewlett Packard Enterprise Hexagon AB Honeywell International Inc. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd IBM IndigoVision Intel Security IntuVision Inc iOmniscient IPConfigure IPS Intelligent Video Analytics Iris ID Systems, Inc. IriTech Inc. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. ISS L-3 Security & Detection Systems Leidos, Inc. Lockheed Martin Corporation MACROSCOP MDS Mer group Milestone Systems A/S Mirasys Motorola Solutions, Inc. National Instruments NEC Corporation NICE Systems Northrop Grumman Corporation Nuance Communications, Inc. ObjectVideo Panasonic Corporation Pelco Pivot3 Proximex QinetiQ Limited Rapiscan Systems, Inc. Raytheon Rockwell Collins, Inc. Safran S.A. Salient Sciences Schneider Electric SeeTec Siemens Smart China (Holdings) Limited Smiths Detection Inc. Sony Corp. Speech Technology Center Suprema Inc. Synectics Plc Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd Texas Instruments Textron Inc. Thales Group Total Recall Unisys Corporation Verint Vialogy LLC Vigilant Technology Zhejiang Dahua Technology

