Biotechnology Market 2026 : Detailed survey of the key competitors and the leading players

The global biotechnology market is estimated to reach USD 727.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period, according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The report ‘Biotechnology Market Share, Size, Trends & Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Fermentation, Tissue Engineering and Regeneration, PCR Technology, Nanobiotechnology, Chromatography, DNA Sequencing, Cell Based AssaysOthers); By Application (BioPharmacy, BioServices, BioAgriculture, BioIndustrial, Bioinformatics); and By Regions: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026’ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends.

Growing hepatitis B disease, increasing interest of horticultural items such as sugarcane, rice, beans, and wheat due from the increasing populations in economies such as U.S., China and India are expected to push the overall biotechnology market. The growth of this market is further propelled by elements such as deficiency of water, low yield of items, insect attacks, and constrained availability of agrarian land, which is promoting the companies to invest and conduct R&D activities at a broader scale. Another factor which is helping the market growth includes regenerative medicines. Existence of a huge section of businesses concentrating on the advancement of regenerative treatments is anticipated to push the market development through to 2026. Technological developments in the areas of artificial intelligence in this market is estimated to sustain progress with possible opportunities. The companies are engaged in using artificial intelligence in order to understand cancer cases, while working on the medical trials.

Encouraging government policies associated with biological advancements is also propelling the growth in this market. Established economies such as United States and UK and growing economies such as China and India are investing in the biotechnology R&D initiatives. Governments are associating with private companies for expanding their research into this domain.

Owing to technological improvements and prevalent applications of biotechnology in healthcare is helping the market to gain a strong growth during the forecast period. Companies are constantly introducing brand-new biotechnological medicines and vaccines to deal with diagnosis and biopharmaceutical development within the healthcare sector, is approximated to push the market further towards its growth. Bioinformatics is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. Developments in data combination tools through cloud computing platform facilitate analysis and assistance to process enormous next-generation sequencing information. These advancements are approximated to greatly boost adoption of bioinformatics tools in numerous life sciences applications in the near future. Application of nanotechnology-based products is anticipated to improve development in this sector. Reducing costs and increase in number of services related to biotechnology are expected to drive the market with profitable avenues.

North American pharma and biotech organizations have experienced excellent success in last couple of years resulting in a larger market share. Universities and research institutes are also introducing various biotech-based programs which would help the market to gain its much-required traction. The Asia Pacific market on the other hand is anticipated to grow at the most significant rate due to improving and growing healthcare infrastructure coupled with local companies in this region focusing on developing advanced medicines to cure chronic diseases such as cancer with the help of biotechnology. With strong government and federal assistance and recruitment of extremely trained researchers has made it possible for countries such as China and India to swiftly develop capacity for regenerative medication.

Some of the major players operating in this market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Amgen, BioGen Medical Instruments, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Illumina, Merck, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Gilead, Celgene, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, Sanofi Aventis, and Lonza.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global biotechnology market on the basis of technology, application and region:

Biotechnology Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Nanobiotechnology

DNA Sequencing

Tissue regeneration and engineering

Chromatography

PCR technology

Fermentation

Cell based assays

Others

Biotechnology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

BioPharmacy

BioServices

BioAgriculture

BioIndustrial

Bioinformatics

Biotechnology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Netherlands

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Korea Singapore Malaysia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa



