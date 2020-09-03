Global Impact of Covid-19 on Global Liquid Cold Plate Market TO RECORD SIGNIFICANT REVENUE GROWTH DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD 2020-2025

3 Sep 2020: Toronto Canada- Global Liquid Cold Plate Market research report offers you market size, industry growth, share, development trends, product demand, investment plans, business idea and forecasts to 2025. This report highlights exhaustive study of major market along with present and forecast market scenario with useful business decisions.
Summary
A cold plate is aluminum or other plate containing internal tubing through which a liquid coolant is forced, to absorb heat transferred to the plate by transistors and other components mounted on it. It is one of the most common liquid cooling solutions that make use of direct contact between the Cold Plate and the object to be cooled. This direct contact allows the heat to be efficiently conducted. Cold Plate offers many advantages over forced air cooled heat sinks such as performance, noise level and reliability.
The worldwide market for Liquid Cold Plate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach million 245.76 US$ in 2025
Market Segment as follows:
Key Companies
Aavid
Lytron
Asia Vital Components
Wakefield-Vette
Wolverine Tube
Xenbo Electric
Columbia-Staver
TAT Technologies
Ellediesse
DAU
TE Technology
Wenxuan Hardware
Kawaso Texcel
Hitachi
Suzhou Wint Electric
Tucker Engineering
Shanghai Kissthermal
MaxQ Technology
Mikros
Koolance
HS Marston
Key Types
Formed Tube Cold Plate
Deep Drilled Cold Plate
Machined Channel Cold Plate
Pocketed Folded-fin Cold Plate
Others
Key End-Use
High Power Electronic Equipment
Laser Device
Power Conversion Equipment
Medical Equipment
Defence and Aerospace
LED
Others
