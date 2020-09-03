Europe faces new risks of ISIS and other bio- and chemical terror attacks. These Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear – CBRN security risks have been highlighted as follows:

At the 2017 Munich security conference, Bill Gates warned that new genetic engineering methods can produce biological agents and “Tens of millions could be killed by bio-terrorism. Whether it occurs by a quirk of nature or at the hand of a terrorist, epidemiologists say a fast-moving airborne pathogen could kill more than 30 million people in less than a year. And they say there is a reasonable probability the world will experience such an outbreak in the next 10 to 15 years.”

US and UK intelligence agencies have said that the Islamic State has been trying to develop biological weapons in its bases in Syria and Iraq.

The German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has announced in January 2017 that Muslim terrorists are planning to use chemical weapons to poison drinking water supply systems in Germany.

On January 2017, British Minister of State for Security Ben Wallace warned that “ISIS has no moral qualms about carrying out a mass casualty attack with chemical weapons in Britain”, and pointed to a December 2016 Europol report warning that ISIS may use chemical and biological (CB) weapons against European targets.

The “CBRN Security & Safety Technologies & Market – Focus on Europe 2017-2022” report is the most comprehensive review of the market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing market.

18 national markets: UK France Netherlands Belgium Sweden Norway Finland Denmark Germany Austria Switzerland Italy Spain Poland Hungary Czech Republic Russia Rest of Europe



3 Revenue source markets: Products sales Aftersales revenues (maintenance & upgrades) Other revenues (consulting, planning, training, contracted services and government funded R&D)



B. Detailed CBRN Defense market analysis:

CBRN Security Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Europe CBRN defense business environment

The 2015-2022 CBRN security and safety market

C. CBRN security & safety technologies.

The report includes the following appendices:

Appendix A: European Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Product Standards

Appendix B: The European Union Challenges and Outlook

Appendix C: CBRN Terror

Appendix D: CBRN Decontamination Technologies

Appendix E: Europe Migration Crisis & Border Security

Appendix F: Abbreviations

This CBRN Security & Safety Technologies & Market – Focus on Europe – 2017-2022 report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and decision-makers to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 223-page report include:

What will the CBRN security market size be in 2017-2022?

What are the main CBRN security & safety technologies trends?

Where and what are the CBRN security & safety technologies market opportunities?

What are the CBRN security & safety technologies market drivers and inhibitors?

What are the challenges to the CBRN security & safety technologies market?

The CBRN Security & Safety Technologies & Market – Focus on Europe – 2017-2022 report presents in 223 pages, 25 tables and 67 figures, analysis of current situation in this market. This report, granulated into 36 national and revenue source submarkets, provides for each submarket 2015-2016 data and assessments, and 2017-2022 forecasts and analyses.

1 Executive Summary 2 European CBRN & Hazmat Security Market Background 2.1 European CBRN & Hazmat Threats 2.1.1 ISIS CBRN Attack Threat 2.1.2 The Probability of a CBRN Attack on European Targets 2.1.3 Toxic Industrial Chemicals (TICs) 2.1.4 CBRN Attack Strategy 2.2 European CBRN Security Concepts 2.3 The EU CBRN Preparedness and Response Agenda 2.3.1 Scope 2.3.2 The Solidarity Clause 2.3.3 The EU Civil CBRN Protection Mechanism 2.3.4 EU CBRN Crisis Coordination Arrangements 2.3.5 The EU Health Security Committee 2.3.6 The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control 2.3.7 The EU Civil Protection Mechanism 2.3.8 EU Crisis Coordination Arrangements 2.3.9 The Health Security Committee 2.3.10 The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control 2.3.11 European CBRN-related Legislation 2.3.12 European Counter CBRN Strategies 2.3.13 European Counter CBRN Terrorism Projects 2.3.14 The Emergency Response Coordination Centre 2.4 European CBRN Threat Mitigation Activities 2.4.1 The EU CBRN Emergencies Cooperation 2.4.2 European CBRN Security Standards 2.4.3 European CBRN-related Legislation 2.4.4 European Bio-Surveillance Activities 3 CBRN Security & Safety Technologies 3.1 CBRN Early Warning Equipment 3.2 Chemical Detection Technologies 3.3 Biological Detection Technologies 3.3.1 PCR 3.3.2 Immunoassays and Protein Signatures 3.3.3 Genomic Sequencing 3.3.4 Mass Spectrometry 3.3.5 Bio Surveillance Technologies and Systems 3.4 Nuclear Detectors Technologies 3.5 Demand Side 4 CBRN Security: Business Opportunities & Challenges 5 CBRN Security Market: SWOT Analysis 5.1.1 Strengths 5.1.2 Weaknesses 5.1.3 Opportunities 5.1.4 Threats 6 Barriers to New Entry, Supplier Power, Buyer Power and Barriers to Substitution 7 CBRN Market Drivers 8 CBRN Market Inhibitors 9 European CBRN Security & Safety Market 2015-2022 9.1 CBRN Security & Safety Market by Country 9.1.1 2015-2016 Market Size & 2017-2022 Market Forecast 9.1.2 Market Breakdown by Country 9.2 Market by Revenue Source 2015-2022 9.2.1 2015-2016 Market Size & 2017-2022 Market Forecast 9.2.2 Market Breakdown by Revenue Source 10 National CBRN Security & Safety Markets 2015-2022 10.1 UK CBRN Security & Safety Market 2015-2022 10.1.1 Market Size & Dynamics 10.1.2 Market Breakdown 10.2 France CBRN Security & Safety Market- 2015-2022 10.2.1 Ma …

