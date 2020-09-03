Biometric Market CAGR 9.7%

Biometric Technologies & Market Focus on Europe 2017-2022

Establishing identity is becoming critical in the European vastly interconnected society. The need for reliable user authentication techniques has increased due to information security requirements, privacy concerns and rapid advancements in networking, communication and mobility systems. Extensive demands and deployments of biometrics are observed in airports, immigration enforcement, law enforcement, secure access control, commercial and forensic applications. Biometrics has started to gain acceptance as a legitimate method for determining an individual’s identity in many countries.

Available Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures@https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact

According toHSRC’s“Biometric Technologies & Market Focus on Europe 2017-2022” report, the European Biometric market (including systems sales, aftersales service and upgrades) is forecasted to grow by 92% during the report period.

The report presents:

A. Market data – analyzed via 2 independent key perspectives:

With a highly-fragmented market, we address the “money trail” (each dollar spent is analyzed and crosschecked via 2 orthogonal viewpoints):

18 national markets: UK France Netherlands Belgium Sweden Norway Finland Denmark Germany Austria Switzerland Italy Spain Poland Hungary Czech Republic Russia Rest of Europe



3 Revenue source markets: Products sales Aftersales revenues (maintenance & upgrades) Other revenues (consulting, planning, training, contracted services and government funded R&D)



B. Detailed market analysis:

Biometrics market drivers & inhibitors

Market business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Biometrics business environment

The 2015-2022 market

C. Biometric technologies, including:

Facial recognition

Iris recognition

Voice recognition

Multimodal biometrics

Fingerprint recognition

Dynamic signature verification

Hand geometry

Palm recognition

Vein/vascular recognition

Gait recognition

DNA recognition

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/

D. Biometric homeland security & immigration enforcement applications

E. Key Biometric vendors

The report includes the following appendices:

Appendix A: European Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Product Standards

Appendix B: The European Union Challenges and Outlook

Appendix C: Europe Migration Crisis & Border Security

Appendix D: Abbreviations

This Biometric Technologies & Market Focus on Europe 2017-2022 report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and decision-makers to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 169-page report include:

What will the market size be in 2017-2022?

What are the main Biometric technologies trends?

Where and what are the Biometric market opportunities?

What are the Biometric market drivers and inhibitors?

What are the challenges to the Biometric market?

The Biometric Technologies & Market Focus on Europe 2017-2022 report presents in 169 pages, 27 tables and 48 figures, analysis of current situation in this market. This report, granulated into 36 national and revenue source submarkets, provides for each submarket 2015-2016 data and assessments, and 2017-2022 forecasts and analyses.

About Us

We have a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis.

Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.

Contact us

Supply Demand Market Research

Charles Lee

302-20 Misssisauga Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Ph. +1-276-477-5910

Email [email protected]