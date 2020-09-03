Owned

Market Reports and Analytics

Global Impact of Covid-19 on Public Events Security & Safe City Markets in Europe – 2017-2022 to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period

The recent terrorist attacks have demonstrated that past measures to secure cities and public areas have failed. A major overhaul of the internal security of west European cities, towns and crowded public areas is already underway.

As is the case in Israel, this kind of terror does not have a “Silver Bullet” solution but it can be mitigated by state-of-the-art surveillance, intelligence technologies and trained security forces. The Israeli counter terror apparatus evaded 70-90% of urban terror attacks. That is a daunting challenge for Europe.

Available Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures@https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact

Based on 6 months of the “Europe’s Terror & Migration Crisis Series” research, and over 65 face-to-face interviews and analyses, we forecast that the 2015-2020 market will grow at a CAGR of 19.2%, a 4 fold hike from the 4.2% CAGR during 2000-2015.

The market is set to undergo a major transformation from 2016-2022 through the following drivers:

  • Europol estimates that up to 5,000 European jihadists have returned to the EU after obtaining combat experience on the battlefields of the Middle East.
  • The ISIS-inspired complex and well-planned Paris and Brussels carnage (162 killed and 668 injured) sent shockwaves across the continent, unlike any other terror attacks since 9/11.
  • The present security infrastructure of European cities, towns & crowded public areas is no match for the 21st century ISIS-inspired and trained terrorists who use improvised explosives, military grade weapons, modern encrypted communication, make a remarkable use of social networks to recruit and train new jihadists and conduct excellent pre-attack intelligence.
  • With no “Magic Bullet” technology in sight, the challenge that remains unresolved is finding ways to stop terrorists from detonating explosives in crowded, unscreened public areas.
  • European security services will do their best to replicate some of Israel’s urban counter-terror strategies and technologies.
  • The EU and most of the rest of the European market for homeland security and public safety products are served by local companies. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete on the basis of cost-performance. They do not encounter any EU direct trade barriers or quotas. Non-tariff, indirect trade barriers may be the approval process of dual use goods, which include many security market products.

This report is a resource for executives with interests in the market. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to enable them to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/

Questions answered in this 207-page report + one* report include:

  • What will the market size and trends be during 2016-2022?
  • Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?
  • Who are the decision-makers?
  • What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?
  • What are the customers looking for?
  • What are the technology & services trends?
  • What is the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
  • What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

With 207 Pages, 32 Tables, 55 Figures and 42 Submarkets, this report + one* report covers 12 Countries and Regions, 2 Vertical Markets and 3 Revenue Source Submarkets, offering for each of them 2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses.

* Customers who purchase a multi-readers license of the report will get the “Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report free of charge. Single-reader license customers will get a 50% discount for the Industry report.

Why Buy this Report?

A. Market data is analyzed via 3 key independent perspectives:

With a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 3 viewpoints:

  • By 12 Country Markets including:
    1. UK
    2. France
    3. The Netherlands & Belgium
    4. Sweden, Norway, Finland & Denmark
    5. Germany
    6. Austria & Switzerland
    7. Italy
    8. Spain
    9. Poland
    10. Hungary & Czech Republic
    11. Russia
    12. Rest of Europe
  • By 3 Revenue Sources including:
    1. Products Sales Revenues
    2. After Sale Revenues Including: Maintenance, Service, Upgrades & Refurbishment
    3. Other Revenues, including: Planning, Training, Consulting, Contracted Services & Government Funded R&D
  • By 2 Core Vertical Markets including:
    1. Public Events Security
    2. Safe Cities

B. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:

  1. Market drivers & inhibitors
  2. Business opportunities
  3. SWOT analysis
  4. Competitive analysis
  5. Business environment

C. The report discusses directly or indirectly the following current and pipeline technologies:

City-Wide Communication Interoperability, Video Surveillance, Analog Video Surveillance, Digital Video Surveillance, IP Surveillance Cameras, IP-Based Video Surveillance Systems, Safe City Video Analytics Technologies, Video Analytics Based Suspect Behavioral Analysis, Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Video Surveillance as Service Solutions: Vendors, Real Time Automatic Alerts Software, Image Segmentation Software, Item Tracking Video Analytics Software, Object Sorting and ID, Item Identification and Recognition, Multi-Camera Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems, Item Detection, Item Tracking Software, Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems, “Splitting” Items Algorithms, Dimension Based Items Classifiers, Shape Based Item Classifiers, Event Detection Methods, Vision-based Human Action Recognition, Video Derived Egomotion, Path Reconstruction Software, Video Cameras Spatial Gap Mitigation Software, Networked Cameras Tag and Track Software, Visual Intelligence Technologies, Visual Processing, Fusion Engine, Video Analytics, Standoff Video Analytics Based Biometrics, Video Surveillance Based Behavioral Profiling, Video Based Biometric Recognition Technologies, Video Based Face Recognition, Remote Biometric Identification Technologies, Fused Intelligent Video Surveillance & Watch Lists, Crowd and Riot Surveillance, Wireless Video Analytics, Online Video Analytics, Pulse Video Analytics, ,Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM),Safe City Natural Disasters Mitigation & Management, Emergency Management systems, Public Events Emergency Services, WMD and Hazmat Detection, Command & Control Systems, Gunshot Location Technologies, Intelligent Transport Technologies, License Plate Recognition (LPR), Inductive Loop Detection, Video Vehicle Detection, Smart Transportation Security and Emergency Vehicle Notification Systems.

D. The report includes the following 4 appendices:

  1. Appendix A: European Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Product Standards
  2. Appendix B: The European Union Challenges and Outlook
  3. Appendix C: Europe Migration Crisis & Border Security
  4. Appendix D: Abbreviations

E. The report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)

F. The supplementary* “Global Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report provides the following insights and analyses of the industry including:

  • The Global Industry 2016 status
  • Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry
  • The Market Trends
  • Vendor – Government Relationship
  • Geopolitical Outlook 2016-2022
  • The Industry Business Models & Strategies
  • Market Entry Challenges
  • The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis
  • Market Entry Strategies
  • Price Elasticity
  • Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events

G. The supplementary (*) “Global Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report provides a May 2016 updated extensive data (including company profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.) of the leading 119 Homeland Security and Public Safety vendors including:

  1. 3M
  2. 3i-MIND
  3. 3VR
  4. 3xLOGIC
  5. ABB
  6. Accenture
  7. ACTi Corporation
  8. ADT Security Services
  9. AeroVironment Inc.
  10. Agent Video Intelligence
  11. Airbus Defence and Space
  12. Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)
  13. ALPHAOPEN
  14. American Science & Engineering Inc.
  15. Anixter
  16. Aralia Systems
  17. AT&T Inc.
  18. Augusta Systems
  19. Austal
  20. Avigilon Corporation
  21. Aware
  22. Axis
  23. AxxonSoft
  24. Ayonix
  25. BAE Systems
  26. BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd
  27. BioLink Solutions
  28. Boeing
  29. Bollinger Shipyards, Inc
  30. Bosch Security Systems
  31. Bruker Corporation
  32. BT
  33. Camero
  34. Cassidian
  35. CelPlan
  36. China Security & Surveillance, Inc.
  37. Cisco Systems
  38. Citilog
  39. Cognitec Systems GmbH
  40. Computer Network Limited (CNL)
  41. Computer Sciences Corporation
  42. CrossMatch
  43. Diebold
  44. DRS Technologies Inc.
  45. DVTel
  46. Elbit Systems Ltd.
  47. Elsag Datamat
  48. Emerson Electric
  49. Ericsson
  50. ESRI
  51. FaceFirst
  52. Finmeccanica SpA
  53. Firetide
  54. Fulcrum Biometrics LLC
  55. G4S
  56. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
  57. General Dynamics Corporation
  58. Getac Technology Corporation
  59. Hanwha Techwin
  60. Harris Corporation
  61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  62. Hexagon AB
  63. Honeywell International Inc.
  64. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
  65. IBM
  66. IndigoVision
  67. Intel Security
  68. IntuVision Inc
  69. iOmniscient
  70. IPConfigure
  71. IPS Intelligent Video Analytics
  72. Iris ID Systems, Inc.
  73. IriTech Inc.
  74. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
  75. ISS
  76. L-3 Security & Detection Systems
  77. Leidos, Inc.
  78. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  79. MACROSCOP
  80. MDS
  81. Mer group
  82. Milestone Systems A/S
  83. Mirasys
  84. Motorola Solutions, Inc.
  85. National Instruments
  86. NEC Corporation
  87. NICE Systems
  88. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  89. Nuance Communications, Inc.
  90. ObjectVideo
  91. Panasonic Corporation
  92. Pelco
  93. Pivot3
  94. Proximex
  95. QinetiQ Limited
  96. Rapiscan Systems, Inc.
  97. Raytheon
  98. Rockwell Collins, Inc.
  99. Safran S.A.
  100. Salient Sciences
  101. Schneider Electric
  102. SeeTec
  103. Siemens
  104. Smart China (Holdings) Limited
  105. Smiths Detection Inc.
  106. Sony Corp.
  107. Speech Technology Center
  108. Suprema Inc.
  109. Synectics Plc
  110. Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd
  111. Texas Instruments
  112. Textron Inc.
  113. Thales Group
  114. Total Recall
  115. Unisys Corporation
  116. Verint
  117. Vialogy LLC
  118. Vigilant Technology
  119. Zhejiang Dahua Technology