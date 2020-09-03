Owned

Global Impact of Covid-19 on Europe Counter Terror & Public Safety Markets & Industry to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2017-2022

In light of the alarming ISIS-inspired terror threats and the migration crisis, it is clear that present European security infrastructure cannot meet the challenge. A major overhaul of Europe’s internal security infrastructure and funding is already in progress, leading to a forecasted $146 billion market by 2020.

According to the “Europe Counter Terror & Public Safety Industry & Markets – 2017-2022” report, the European counter terror and public safety infrastructure will go through a major overhaul, sustaining a 13.4% CAGR surge during 2016-2020, nearly four times the pace of the previous five-year period.

This 2-volume 1486-page report “Europe Counter Terror & Public Safety Industry & Markets – 2017-2022” is the only comprehensive review of the European security market available today. The objective of this study is to provide a detailed, time-sensitive and reasoned intelligence analysis.

The European Homeland Security Market is boosted by the following drivers:

  • The ISIS-inspired terror attacks across Europe and the migration crisis shook the European governments and their security agencies. The Western European security forces are ill-equipped and ill-trained to encounter 21st century ISIS-inspired and trained terrorists.
  • Europol estimates that up to 5,000 European jihadists have returned to the EU after obtaining combat experience on the battlefields of the Middle East.
  • West European governments understand that they are caught between a rock and a hard place. It is for them to decide how to transform the national counter terror infrastructure, European intelligence services, and improve interagency cooperation, strategy and surge in funding.

This Europe Homeland Security report is a resource for executives with interests in the market. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 1486-page market report include:

  • What will the internal defense market size and trends be during 2017-2022?
  • Which are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
  • Who are the decision-makers?
  • What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?
  • What are the customers looking for?
  • What are the technology & services trends?
  • What are the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
  • What are the challenges to counter terror market penetration & growth?

Why Buy this Report?

A. Market data is analyzed via 4 independent key perspectives –
with a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” (each dollar spent is analyzed and crosschecked via 4 orthogonal viewpoints):

  • 1. 18 Country Markets:
    1. UK
    2. France
    3. The Netherlands
    4. Belgium
    5. Sweden
    6. Norway
    7. Finland
    8. Denmark
    9. Germany
    10. Austria
    11. Switzerland
    12. Italy
    13. Spain
    14. Poland
    15. Hungary
    16. Czech Republic
    17. Russia
    18. Rest of Europe
  • 2. 3 Revenue Sources:
    1. Products Sales Revenues
    2. Maintenance & Service, Upgrades, Refurbishment
    3. Planning, Training and Consulting
  • 3. 28 Technology Markets:
    1. Cybersecurity
    2. Security Related Information Technologies (w/o Intel & Visa IT)
    3. Visa Issuance IT
    4. Intelligence Services IT
    5. Counter Terror & Crime IT
    6. Communication Systems & Devices
    7. Biometrics
    8. Video Surveillance
    9. Security Video Analytics
    10. Intrusion Detection Systems
    11. Border & Perimeter Barriers for Europe border security
    12. Electronic Fencing
    13. Automatic Border Control (ABC) Systems
    14. X-Ray Scanners (Europe Airport Security)
    15. Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems & BHS
    16. Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)
    17. Metal Detectors
    18. Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection
    19. Vehicle & Container Screening Systems
    20. C2/C4ISR Systems
    21. Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Detection
    22. Chemical, Hazmat & Nuclear Detection
    23. CBRN & Hazmat Incidents Decontamination Systems and Consumables
    24. Natural & Manmade Disaster Mitigation Equipment
    25. Non-Lethal Weapons
    26. Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear
    27. Counter-IED Technologies
    28. Other Technologies
  • 4. 16 Vertical Markets:
    1. Smart Borders
    2. Immigration Enforcement
    3. Border Security
    4. Intelligence Services
    5. Critical Infrastructure Protection
    6. 1st Responders (Police, Medics & Firefighters)
    7. Public Events Security
    8. Europe Safe Cities
    9. Buildings Security
    10. Perimeter Security (w/o CIP)
    11. Building Security
    12. Private Sector Security
    13. Europe Maritime Security
    14. Mass Transportation Security
    15. CBRN & Hazmat Security and Safety
    16. Other Vertical Markets

B. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors:

  1. Market drivers & inhibitors
  2. Business opportunities
  3. SWOT analysis
  4. Competitive analysis
  5. Business environment
  6. The 2015-2022 market

C. The report includes the following 6 appendices:

  1. Appendix A: ISIS European Terror Threats
  2. Appendix B: European Union Challenges and Outlook
  3. Appendix C: Europe Migration Crisis
  4. Appendix D: Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry: Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)
  5. Appendix E: European Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Product Standards
  6. Appendix F: Abbreviations

D. The report addresses over 300 European Counter Terror and Public Safety standards (including links).

E. The report provides an updated extensive data (including companies profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.) of the leading 119 counter terror and public safety vendors:

  1. 3M
  2. 3i-MIND
  3. 3VR
  4. 3xLOGIC
  5. ABB
  6. Accenture
  7. ACTi Corporation
  8. ADT Security Services
  9. AeroVironment Inc.
  10. Agent Video Intelligence
  11. Airbus Defence and Space
  12. Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)
  13. ALPHAOPEN
  14. American Science & Engineering Inc.
  15. Anixter
  16. Aralia Systems
  17. AT&T Inc.
  18. Augusta Systems
  19. Austal
  20. Avigilon Corporation
  21. Aware
  22. Axis
  23. AxxonSoft
  24. Ayonix
  25. BAE Systems
  26. BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd
  27. BioLink Solutions
  28. Boeing
  29. Bollinger Shipyards, Inc
  30. Bosch Security Systems
  31. Bruker Corporation
  32. BT
  33. Camero
  34. Cassidian
  35. CelPlan
  36. China Security & Surveillance, Inc.
  37. Cisco Systems
  38. Citilog
  39. Cognitec Systems GmbH
  40. Computer Network Limited (CNL)
  41. Computer Sciences Corporation
  42. CrossMatch
  43. Diebold
  44. DRS Technologies Inc.
  45. DVTel
  46. Elbit Systems Ltd.
  47. Elsag Datamat
  48. Emerson Electric
  49. Ericsson
  50. ESRI
  51. FaceFirst
  52. Finmeccanica SpA
  53. Firetide
  54. Fulcrum Biometrics LLC
  55. G4S
  56. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
  57. General Dynamics Corporation
  58. Getac Technology Corporation
  59. Hanwha Techwin
  60. Harris Corporation
  1. Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  2. Hexagon AB
  3. Honeywell International Inc.
  4. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
  5. IBM
  6. IndigoVision
  7. Intel Security
  8. IntuVision Inc
  9. iOmniscient
  10. IPConfigure
  11. IPS Intelligent Video Analytics
  12. Iris ID Systems, Inc.
  13. IriTech Inc.
  14. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
  15. ISS
  16. L-3 Security & Detection Systems
  17. Leidos, Inc.
  18. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  19. MACROSCOP
  20. MDS
  21. Mer group
  22. Milestone Systems A/S
  23. Mirasys
  24. Motorola Solutions, Inc.
  25. National Instruments
  26. NEC Corporation
  27. NICE Systems
  28. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  29. Nuance Communications, Inc.
  30. ObjectVideo
  31. Panasonic Corporation
  32. Pelco
  33. Pivot3
  34. Proximex
  35. QinetiQ Limited
  36. Rapiscan Systems, Inc.
  37. Raytheon
  38. Rockwell Collins, Inc.
  39. Safran S.A.
  40. Salient Sciences
  41. Schneider Electric
  42. SeeTec
  43. Siemens
  44. Smart China (Holdings) Limited
  45. Smiths Detection Inc.
  46. Sony Corp.
  47. Speech Technology Center
  48. Suprema Inc.
  49. Synectics Plc
  50. Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd
  51. Texas Instruments
  52. Textron Inc.
  53. Thales Group
  54. Total Recall
  55. Unisys Corporation
  56. Verint
  57. Vialogy LLC
  58. Vigilant Technology
  59. Zhejiang Dahua Technology

