Global Impact of Covid-19 on Europe Counter Terror & Public Safety Markets & Industry to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2017-2022

In light of the alarming ISIS-inspired terror threats and the migration crisis, it is clear that present European security infrastructure cannot meet the challenge. A major overhaul of Europe’s internal security infrastructure and funding is already in progress, leading to a forecasted $146 billion market by 2020.

According to the “Europe Counter Terror & Public Safety Industry & Markets – 2017-2022” report, the European counter terror and public safety infrastructure will go through a major overhaul, sustaining a 13.4% CAGR surge during 2016-2020, nearly four times the pace of the previous five-year period.

This 2-volume 1486-page report “Europe Counter Terror & Public Safety Industry & Markets – 2017-2022” is the only comprehensive review of the European security market available today. The objective of this study is to provide a detailed, time-sensitive and reasoned intelligence analysis.

The European Homeland Security Market is boosted by the following drivers:

The ISIS-inspired terror attacks across Europe and the migration crisis shook the European governments and their security agencies. The Western European security forces are ill-equipped and ill-trained to encounter 21 st century ISIS-inspired and trained terrorists.

century ISIS-inspired and trained terrorists. Europol estimates that up to 5,000 European jihadists have returned to the EU after obtaining combat experience on the battlefields of the Middle East.

West European governments understand that they are caught between a rock and a hard place. It is for them to decide how to transform the national counter terror infrastructure, European intelligence services, and improve interagency cooperation, strategy and surge in funding.

This Europe Homeland Security report is a resource for executives with interests in the market. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 1486-page market report include:

What will the internal defense market size and trends be during 2017-2022?

Which are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the technology & services trends?

What are the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to counter terror market penetration & growth?

Appendix A: ISIS European Terror Threats Appendix B: European Union Challenges and Outlook Appendix C: Europe Migration Crisis Appendix D: Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry: Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Appendix E: European Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Product Standards Appendix F: Abbreviations

D. The report addresses over 300 European Counter Terror and Public Safety standards (including links).

E. The report provides an updated extensive data (including companies profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.) of the leading 119 counter terror and public safety vendors:

