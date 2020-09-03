Owned

Market Reports and Analytics

Global Impact of Covid-19 on Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2017-2022

Business Opportunities, Threats, Market Entry Challenges, Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Price Elasticity M&A, and other dynamics that shape the market during 2017-2022 period.This report is a resource for executives with interests in time-critical review of the market eco-system. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans. In spite of increasing awareness among customers about homeland security and public safety products, and the visible benefits of sustainability across the SDMR and public safety industry, there are several significant impediments to the deeper integration of sustainability into the homeland security and public safety sector.This December 2016 report edition addresses: sustainability, market share, trends, business opportunities, M&A strategy, budgets, procurement processes, and marketing initiatives. Foremost amongst these is a general perception of the costliness, or otherwise unnecessary nature of the investment in sustainability measures. The research suggests that such initiatives may, in fact, save money, and that sustainability should be considered more rigorously by those seeking to maximize the potential strategies of the global homeland security and public safety market.Issues discussed in this report include:

  • What will the market trends be during 2017-2022?
  • Who are the decision-makers?
  • What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?
  • What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
  • Competitive analysis
  • Profile, analysis, financials and contact info. of more than 110 key vendors
  • Homeland security & public safety products and services standards and regulations

Available Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures@https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact

Why Buy this Report?A. The “Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry 2017 Edition” report provides a detailed industry analysis including :

  • Effects of emerging technologies on the global homeland security & public safety industry
  • Homeland-security & public-safety industry: competitive analysis
  • Technological change: homeland security, immigration enforcement & public safety vulnerabilities
  • The homeland security & public safety market trends
  • Globalization of the homeland security & public safety business
  • Vendor government relationship
  • The geopolitical outlook
  • The industry business models & strategies
  • Variable economic conditions
  • Market tiers
  • Defense primes & mega corporations’ inroads into the market
  • Market entry challenges
  • The industry: supply-side & demand-side analysis
  • Market entry strategies
  • Price elasticity
  • Homeland security & public safety industry: Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/

B. The report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)C. The “Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2017 Edition” report also provides extensive data (including companies’ profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products and contact info.) of the leading 119 Homeland Security and Public Safety Vendors:

  1. 3M
  2. 3i-MIND
  3. 3VR
  4. 3xLOGIC
  5. ABB
  6. Accenture
  7. ACTi Corporation
  8. ADT Security Services
  9. AeroVironment Inc.
  10. Agent Video Intelligence
  11. Airbus Defence and Space
  12. Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)
  13. ALPHAOPEN
  14. American Science & Engineering Inc.
  15. Anixter
  16. Aralia Systems
  17. AT&T Inc.
  18. Augusta Systems
  19. Austal
  20. Avigilon Corporation
  21. Aware
  22. Axis
  23. AxxonSoft
  24. Ayonix
  25. BAE Systems
  26. BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd
  27. BioLink Solutions
  28. Boeing
  29. Bollinger Shipyards, Inc
  30. Bosch Security Systems
  31. Bruker Corporation
  32. BT
  33. Camero
  34. Cassidian
  35. CelPlan
  36. China Security & Surveillance, Inc.
  37. Cisco Systems
  38. Citilog
  39. Cognitec Systems GmbH
  40. Computer Network Limited (CNL)
  41. Computer Sciences Corporation
  42. CrossMatch
  43. Diebold
  44. DRS Technologies Inc.
  45. DVTel
  46. Elbit Systems Ltd.
  47. Elsag Datamat
  48. Emerson Electric
  49. Ericsson
  50. ESRI
  51. FaceFirst
  52. Finmeccanica SpA
  53. Firetide
  54. Fulcrum Biometrics LLC
  55. G4S
  56. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
  57. General Dynamics Corporation
  58. Getac Technology Corporation
  59. Hanwha Techwin
  60. Harris Corporation
  1. Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  2. Hexagon AB
  3. Honeywell International Inc.
  4. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
  5. IBM
  6. IndigoVision
  7. Intel Security
  8. IntuVision Inc
  9. iOmniscient
  10. IPConfigure
  11. IPS Intelligent Video Analytics
  12. Iris ID Systems, Inc.
  13. IriTech Inc.
  14. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
  15. ISS
  16. L-3 Security & Detection Systems
  17. Leidos, Inc.
  18. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  19. MACROSCOP
  20. MDS
  21. Mer group
  22. Milestone Systems A/S
  23. Mirasys
  24. Motorola Solutions, Inc.
  25. National Instruments
  26. NEC Corporation
  27. NICE Systems
  28. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  29. Nuance Communications, Inc.
  30. ObjectVideo
  31. Panasonic Corporation
  32. Pelco
  33. Pivot3
  34. Proximex
  35. QinetiQ Limited
  36. Rapiscan Systems, Inc.
  37. Raytheon
  38. Rockwell Collins, Inc.
  39. Safran S.A.
  40. Salient Sciences
  41. Schneider Electric
  42. SeeTec
  43. Siemens
  44. Smart China (Holdings) Limited
  45. Smiths Detection Inc.
  46. Sony Corp.
  47. Speech Technology Center
  48. Suprema Inc.
  49. Synectics Plc
  50. Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd
  51. Texas Instruments
  52. Textron Inc.
  53. Thales Group
  54. Total Recall
  55. Unisys Corporation
  56. Verint
  57. Vialogy LLC
  58. Vigilant Technology
  59. Zhejiang Dahua Technology

About Us

  • We have a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis.
  • Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.

Contact us

Supply Demand Market Research
Charles Lee
302-20 Misssisauga Valley, Missisauga,
L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada
Ph. +1-276-477-5910
Email [email protected]