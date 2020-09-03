Global Impact of Covid-19 on Spain Public Safety & Homeland Security Market to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2017-2022

The ISIS inspired terror attacks that took place in August 2017 in Barcelona and Cambrils are a wake-up call to the country homeland security and law enforcement agencies. Following the attacks, Spanish security organizations are increasing their investment in intelligence and security measures to mitigate terror activities. The two-volume “Spain Public Safety & Homeland Security Market 2016-2022” report is the most comprehensive review of the Spain Homeland Security market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing market. The market forecast covers the Public Safety & Homeland Security markets since in most cases, products and services have dual or triple use applications, and present the same business opportunities (e.g., biometric modalities are used for the following three sectors: counter-crime, immigration enforcement and counter terror).

Spain Homeland Security market is set to undergo a major transformation in 2018-2022 through the following drivers:

The August 2017 Barcelona terror attacks and the 2015-2017 attacks across Europe have focused greater attention on the threats posed by terrorists and acted as a spur for Spanish authorities to enhance emergency planning and response capabilities.

While Spain has a tradition of quite effective coordination among its counter terror and public safety agencies, some inter-agencies coordination problems are an obstacle to harmonized efforts to carry out the country counter terror and public safety missions. This phenomenon increases the national markets due to duplication of purchased systems.

Spain’s market for security & safety products is sophisticated and well served. Local defense and security companies are well entrenched in the Spanish security market. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete based on price and innovation.

This report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in Spain’s Homeland Security industry. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 398-page 2-volume market report include:

What will Spain’s Homeland Security market size and trends be during 2018-2022?

Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities for Homeland Security and Public Safety companies?

Who are the decision-makers at the relevant Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations?

What drives the Spanish Public Safety & Homeland Security managers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the technology & services trends?

What are the Homeland Security market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

With 398 Pages, 66 Tables and 122 Figures, this 2-volume report covers 9 vertical markets, 8 technology markets and 3 revenue source submarkets, offering for each of them 2015-2016 data and assessments, and 2017-2022 forecasts and analyses.

