Owned

Market Reports and Analytics

Global Impact of Covid-19 on Spain Public Safety & Homeland Security Market to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2017-2022

The ISIS inspired terror attacks that took place in August 2017 in Barcelona and Cambrils are a wake-up call to the country homeland security and law enforcement agencies. Following the attacks, Spanish security organizations are increasing their investment in intelligence and security measures to mitigate terror activities. The two-volume “Spain Public Safety & Homeland Security Market 2016-2022” report is the most comprehensive review of the Spain Homeland Security market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing market. The market forecast covers the Public Safety & Homeland Security markets since in most cases, products and services have dual or triple use applications, and present the same business opportunities (e.g., biometric modalities are used for the following three sectors: counter-crime, immigration enforcement and counter terror).

Available Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures@https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact

Spain Homeland Security market is set to undergo a major transformation in 2018-2022 through the following drivers:

  • The August 2017 Barcelona terror attacks and the 2015-2017 attacks across Europe have focused greater attention on the threats posed by terrorists and acted as a spur for Spanish authorities to enhance emergency planning and response capabilities.
  • While Spain has a tradition of quite effective coordination among its counter terror and public safety agencies, some inter-agencies coordination problems are an obstacle to harmonized efforts to carry out the country counter terror and public safety missions. This phenomenon increases the national markets due to duplication of purchased systems.
  • Spain’s market for security & safety products is sophisticated and well served. Local defense and security companies are well entrenched in the Spanish security market. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete based on price and innovation.

This report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in Spain’s Homeland Security industry. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/

Questions answered in this 398-page 2-volume market report include:

  • What will Spain’s Homeland Security market size and trends be during 2018-2022?
  • Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities for Homeland Security and Public Safety companies?
  • Who are the decision-makers at the relevant Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations?
  • What drives the Spanish Public Safety & Homeland Security managers to purchase solutions and services?
  • What are the customers looking for?
  • What are the technology & services trends?
  • What are the Homeland Security market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
  • What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

With 398 Pages, 66 Tables and 122 Figures, this 2-volume report covers 9 vertical markets, 8 technology markets and 3 revenue source submarkets, offering for each of them 2015-2016 data and assessments, and 2017-2022 forecasts and analyses.

Why Buy this Report?

A. This is the only report that addresses the HLS & Public Safety dual-use markets:
76% of the Spanish market revenues emanate from dual-use products. For example, cybersecurity systems are used to address both cyber-crime and cyber-terror. Decision-makers forming their strategy need a complete view of this overlapping market both independently and in their intersections.

B. Market data is analyzed via 3 key perspectives:
With a highly fragmented HLS & Public Safety market we address the money trail each dollar spent via the following 3 viewpoints:

  • By 9 Vertical Markets including:
    • Airport Security
    • Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security
    • Intelligence Agencies
    • Critical Infrastructure Protection
    • Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders
    • Public Events & Safe City
    • Building & Perimeter Security
    • CBRN Security & Safety
    • Other Vertical Markets
  • By 3 Revenue Sources including:
    • Products Sales
    • Maintenance & Service, Upgrades, Refurbishment
    • Planning, Training and Consulting
  • By 8 Technology Markets including:
    • Cybersecurity
    • Counter Terror & Crime IT
    • Communication Systems & Devices
    • Biometrics
    • Video Surveillance Technologies
    • Intrusion Detection Systems
    • Border & Perimeter Security Technologies
    • Explosives & Weapons Detection Technologies

C. Detailed market analysis framework is provided, including:

  • Market Drivers & Inhibitors
  • Business Opportunities
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Business Environment
  • 2015-2022 Market Segmented by 51 Submarkets

D. The report includes the following 4 appendices:

  1. Appendix A: Spain Public Safety & Homeland Security Market Background
  2. Appendix B: European Security Related Product Standards
  3. Appendix C: The European Union Challenges and Outlook
  4. Appendix D: Abbreviations

E. Spain HLS market report addresses over 90 technologies including:

  1. 3M
  2. Access Control Systems
  3. Automated Border Control (ABC) Gates
  4. Backscatter X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
  5. Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Detection
  6. Biometrics
  7. Biosecurity and Biosafety Devices & Systems
  8. Bio-Terror & Infectious Disease Early Alert System Devices & Systems
  9. Boarding Gate Explosives Scanners
  10. Border & Perimeter Barriers
  11. C2/C4ISR Systems
  12. Capacitance Sensors Fence
  13. CBRN and Hazmat Personal Protective Gear
  14. Cell Broadcast Mass Emergency Notification
  15. Chemical Agent Detection
  16. Chemical, HAZMAT & Nuclear Detection
  17. Coherent Scatter 2D X-Ray Systems
  18. Communication Systems & Devices
  19. Cybersecurity
  20. Decontamination of CBRN & HAZMAT Incidents
  21. Desktop ETD Devices
  22. Dual Energy LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
  23. Dual-View LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
  24. Dumb Fences
  25. Electronic Fencing
  26. Emergency Management IT Systems
  27. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Devices & Systems
  28. E-Passports
  29. Fiber Optic Fence
  30. Gamma Ray Systems Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
  31. Hand Held Metal Detectors
  32. Handheld ETD Devices
  33. Public Safety & Homeland Security IT Systems
  34. Human Portable Radiation Detection Systems (HPRDS)
  35. Hybrid Tomographic EDS & 2D X-Ray Screening
  36. IED Placement Detection
  37. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) IT
  38. Intelligence Community Big Data IT
  39. Intelligence Community Cloud Infrastructure IT
  40. Intelligence Community Software as a Service (SaaS)
  41. Intelligence Services IT
  42. Interoperable Communication Systems
  43. Intrusion Detection Systems
  44. Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS)
  45. Liquid Explosives Detection Devices
  46. Luggage, Baggage & Mail Screening Systems
  1. Maritime Awareness Global Network (MAGNET)
  2. Mass Emergency Notification Devices & Systems
  3. Metal detection Portals
  4. Multimodal Biometric Systems
  5. Narcotics Trace Detection Devices
  6. Natural & Manmade Disaster Early Warning systems
  7. Non-Lethal Weapons(NLW)
  8. Nuclear/Radiological Detection Devices & Systems
  9. Other Security Technologies
  10. People Screening MMWave (AIT) Portals
  11. People Screening X-Ray Backscatter (AIT) Portals
  12. Perimeter Security Technologies
  13. Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear
  14. Personal Body Armor
  15. Platform as a Service (PaaS)
  16. Police Modernization Systems and Devices
  17. Ported Coax Buried Line Fence
  18. Rescue & Recovery Equipment
  19. Respiratory Protective Equipment
  20. Satellite Based Maritime Tracking
  21. Shoe Scanners
  22. Siren Systems
  23. SkyBitz Global Locating System
  24. Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems
  25. Standoff Suicide Bombers Detection
  26. Strain Sensitive Cables Fence
  27. Suicide Bombers Borne IED (PBIED) Detectors
  28. Suicide Bombers Detonation Neutralization
  29. Taut Wire Fence
  30. Text Alert Systems
  31. The Advanced Spectroscopic Portals (ASP)
  32. Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)
  33. Transportable X-Ray Screening Checkpoints
  34. VBIED Detonation Neutralization
  35. Vehicle & Container Screening Systems
  36. Vehicle Borne IED (VBIED) Detectors
  37. Vehicle Screening ETD Systems
  38. Vibration Sensors Mounted on Fence
  39. Video Analytics
  40. Video Surveillance
  41. Visa & Passport-related IT
  42. Voice Alert Systems
  43. Wide Area Communications and Tracking Technology
  44. X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
  45. X-ray Screening Systems

F. Spain HLS market report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)

G. The analysis provides the number of passengers and number of screened cabin & checked-in baggage and luggage at each of the major airports by 2016 & 2020

H. The supplementary (*) Public Safety & Homeland Security Industry 2017 Edition report provides the following insights and analysis of the industry including:

  • The Global Industry 2016 Status
  • Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry
  • Market Trends
  • Vendor Government Relationship
  • Geopolitical Outlook 2017-2022
  • The Industry Business Models & Strategies
  • Market Entry Challenges
  • The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis
  • Market Entry Strategies
  • Price Elasticity
  • Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events

and extensive information (including company profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.) on the 118 leading vendors in the industry, namely:

  1. 3M
  2. 3i-MIND
  3. 3VR
  4. 3xLOGIC
  5. ABB
  6. Accenture
  7. ACTi Corporation
  8. ADT Security Services
  9. AeroVironment Inc.
  10. Agent Video Intelligence
  11. Airbus Defence and Space
  12. Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)
  13. ALPHAOPEN
  14. American Science & Engineering Inc.
  15. Anixter
  16. Aralia Systems
  17. AT&T Inc.
  18. Augusta Systems
  19. Austal
  20. Avigilon Corporation
  21. Aware
  22. Axis
  23. AxxonSoft
  24. Ayonix
  25. BAE Systems
  26. BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd
  27. BioLink Solutions
  28. Boeing
  29. Bollinger Shipyards, Inc
  30. Bosch Security Systems
  31. Bruker Corporation
  32. BT
  33. Camero
  34. CelPlan
  35. China Security & Surveillance, Inc.
  36. Cisco Systems
  37. Citilog
  38. Cognitec Systems GmbH
  39. Computer Network Limited (CNL)
  40. Computer Sciences Corporation
  41. CrossMatch
  42. Diebold
  43. DRS Technologies Inc.
  44. DVTel
  45. Elbit Systems Ltd.
  46. Elsag Datamat
  47. Emerson Electric
  48. Ericsson
  49. ESRI
  50. FaceFirst
  51. Finmeccanica SpA
  52. Firetide
  53. Fulcrum Biometrics LLC
  54. G4S
  55. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
  56. General Dynamics Corporation
  57. Getac Technology Corporation
  58. Hanwha Techwin
  59. Harris Corporation
  1. Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  2. Hexagon AB
  3. Honeywell International Inc.
  4. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
  5. IBM
  6. IndigoVision
  7. Intel Security
  8. IntuVision Inc
  9. iOmniscient
  10. IPConfigure
  11. IPS Intelligent Video Analytics
  12. Iris ID Systems, Inc.
  13. IriTech Inc.
  14. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
  15. ISS
  16. L-3 Security & Detection Systems
  17. Leidos, Inc.
  18. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  19. MACROSCOP
  20. MDS
  21. Mer group
  22. Milestone Systems A/S
  23. Mirasys
  24. Motorola Solutions, Inc.
  25. National Instruments
  26. NEC Corporation
  27. NICE Systems
  28. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  29. Nuance Communications, Inc.
  30. ObjectVideo
  31. Panasonic Corporation
  32. Pelco
  33. Pivot3
  34. Proximex
  35. QinetiQ Limited
  36. Rapiscan Systems, Inc.
  37. Raytheon
  38. Rockwell Collins, Inc.
  39. Safran S.A.
  40. Salient Sciences
  41. Schneider Electric
  42. SeeTec
  43. Siemens
  44. Smart China (Holdings) Limited
  45. Smiths Detection Inc.
  46. Sony Corp.
  47. Speech Technology Center
  48. Suprema Inc.
  49. Synectics Plc
  50. Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd
  51. Texas Instruments
  52. Textron Inc.
  53. Thales Group
  54. Total Recall
  55. Unisys Corporation
  56. Verint
  57. Vialogy LLC
  58. Vigilant Technology
  59. Zhejiang Dahua Technology