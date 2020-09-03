Global Impact of Covid-19 on Spain Public Safety & Homeland Security Market to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2017-2022

The ISIS inspired terror attacks that took place in August 2017 in Barcelona and Cambrils are a wake-up call to the country homeland security and law enforcement agencies. Following the attacks, Spanish security organizations are increasing their investment in intelligence and security measures to mitigate terror activities. The two-volume “Spain Public Safety & Homeland Security Market 2016-2022” report is the most comprehensive review of the Spain Homeland Security market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing market. The market forecast covers the Public Safety & Homeland Security markets since in most cases, products and services have dual or triple use applications, and present the same business opportunities (e.g., biometric modalities are used for the following three sectors: counter-crime, immigration enforcement and counter terror).
Available Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures@https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact
Spain Public Safety & Homeland Security Market Report Vectors
Spain Homeland Security market is set to undergo a major transformation in 2018-2022 through the following drivers:
- The August 2017 Barcelona terror attacks and the 2015-2017 attacks across Europe have focused greater attention on the threats posed by terrorists and acted as a spur for Spanish authorities to enhance emergency planning and response capabilities.
- While Spain has a tradition of quite effective coordination among its counter terror and public safety agencies, some inter-agencies coordination problems are an obstacle to harmonized efforts to carry out the country counter terror and public safety missions. This phenomenon increases the national markets due to duplication of purchased systems.
- Spain’s market for security & safety products is sophisticated and well served. Local defense and security companies are well entrenched in the Spanish security market. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete based on price and innovation.
This report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in Spain’s Homeland Security industry. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.
You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/
Questions answered in this 398-page 2-volume market report include:
- What will Spain’s Homeland Security market size and trends be during 2018-2022?
- Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities for Homeland Security and Public Safety companies?
- Who are the decision-makers at the relevant Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations?
- What drives the Spanish Public Safety & Homeland Security managers to purchase solutions and services?
- What are the customers looking for?
- What are the technology & services trends?
- What are the Homeland Security market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
With 398 Pages, 66 Tables and 122 Figures, this 2-volume report covers 9 vertical markets, 8 technology markets and 3 revenue source submarkets, offering for each of them 2015-2016 data and assessments, and 2017-2022 forecasts and analyses.
Why Buy this Report?
A. This is the only report that addresses the HLS & Public Safety dual-use markets:
76% of the Spanish market revenues emanate from dual-use products. For example, cybersecurity systems are used to address both cyber-crime and cyber-terror. Decision-makers forming their strategy need a complete view of this overlapping market both independently and in their intersections.
B. Market data is analyzed via 3 key perspectives:
With a highly fragmented HLS & Public Safety market we address the money trail each dollar spent via the following 3 viewpoints:
- By 9 Vertical Markets including:
- Airport Security
- Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security
- Intelligence Agencies
- Critical Infrastructure Protection
- Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders
- Public Events & Safe City
- Building & Perimeter Security
- CBRN Security & Safety
- Other Vertical Markets
- By 3 Revenue Sources including:
- Products Sales
- Maintenance & Service, Upgrades, Refurbishment
- Planning, Training and Consulting
- By 8 Technology Markets including:
- Cybersecurity
- Counter Terror & Crime IT
- Communication Systems & Devices
- Biometrics
- Video Surveillance Technologies
- Intrusion Detection Systems
- Border & Perimeter Security Technologies
- Explosives & Weapons Detection Technologies
C. Detailed market analysis framework is provided, including:
- Market Drivers & Inhibitors
- Business Opportunities
- SWOT Analysis
- Business Environment
- 2015-2022 Market Segmented by 51 Submarkets
D. The report includes the following 4 appendices:
- Appendix A: Spain Public Safety & Homeland Security Market Background
- Appendix B: European Security Related Product Standards
- Appendix C: The European Union Challenges and Outlook
- Appendix D: Abbreviations
E. Spain HLS market report addresses over 90 technologies including:
|
|
F. Spain HLS market report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)
G. The analysis provides the number of passengers and number of screened cabin & checked-in baggage and luggage at each of the major airports by 2016 & 2020
H. The supplementary (*) Public Safety & Homeland Security Industry 2017 Edition report provides the following insights and analysis of the industry including:
- The Global Industry 2016 Status
- Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry
- Market Trends
- Vendor Government Relationship
- Geopolitical Outlook 2017-2022
- The Industry Business Models & Strategies
- Market Entry Challenges
- The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis
- Market Entry Strategies
- Price Elasticity
- Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events
and extensive information (including company profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.) on the 118 leading vendors in the industry, namely:
|
|
About Us
- We have a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis.
- Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.
Contact us
Supply Demand Market Research
Charles Lee
302-20 Misssisauga Valley, Missisauga,
L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada
Ph. +1-276-477-5910
Email [email protected]