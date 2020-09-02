COVID-19 Testing & Diagnostic Imaging (CT, X-Ray, PCR, Swabs, PCR Robotics, Ultrasound, Wastewater Testing, Serologic Test, Antibody, Antigen, PCR Reagents, Self-Collection PCR Test Kits, PACS & Teleradiography) Market – 2020-2024

The report includes the analysis of the following 13 COVID-19 related pharma sub-markets:

Serologic Test Kits Standoff Thermometry X-Ray Procedures CT Procedures Ultrasound Procedures Wastewater testing PACS Teleradiology PCR Instrumentation & Software Robotic PCR Systems & Software PCR Reagents & Consumables Nose & Mouth Swabs Self-collection PCR Test Kits

According to the report, the testing modalities, consumables and medical imaging services market in 2021 will be larger than $82 Billion.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to acute deficiencies of essential testing products, consumables and reagents from robotic PCRs and COVID-19 PCR reagents to swabs and COVID-19 serologic tests kits. Never has the global leading healthcare communities been faced with the likelihood of having to ration testing or function without critical medical supplies and services on this magnitude.

According to the report, the cumulative 2020-2024 Testing market* share will be 29%-37% of the total COVID-19 pandemic mitigation products market. Testing modalities (e.g., Standoff Thermometry, PCR, Serologic Test Kits) prices will decline by 10%-15% per annum, while diagnostic imaging services (i.e. CT, Ultrasound and X-Ray procedures) prices will rise by 5%-7% per annum.

Testing and diagnosis for the presence and the clinical status of active infection provides critical information that is used to manage the COVID-19 response and home, ER and ICU treatment. There are five primary purposes for active infection testing:

Diagnostic Testing is used to confirm or support a clinical diagnosis of viral infection in symptomatic individuals and implement preventive measures to contain further Testing for Contact Tracing is a process to trace, test and monitor persons that may have been in contact with infected individuals. This type of testing supports the identification and rapid isolation of new cases or those with presence of virus and no symptoms and helps to prevent further Surveillance Testing is used to limit the spread of disease and enable public health authorities to assess and manage the risks associated with COVID-19, including testing asymptomatic individuals or wastewater testing. Objectives of surveillance include enabling rapid detection, isolation, testing and management of suspected cases and neighborhoods; guiding the implementation of control measures; detecting and containing outbreaks among exposed populations; and monitoring long-term epidemiological Serologic Testing – serology (antibody) testing complements diagnostic testing (testing for active infection) by evaluating the prevalence of individuals in a community or country. who were previously infected by the virus. Currently, a positive antibody test does not indicate with certainty that an individual is immune to reinfection. Diagnostic Imaging – diagnostic imaging procedures like chest X-ray, computerized tomography and cardiac / pulmonary ultrasound are used in ERs and ICUs to establish the state of COVID-19 patients.

The team which composed this report brings 43 years of hands on record in the development and commercialization of healthcare products including: antibody antigen detection, E-health, decontamination and biosecurity, PACS, teleradiology, PPE, computerized tomography, medical devices and more. Our team members bring long term relations with the U.S. FDA and CDC as well as the EU CE and other national medical regulatory agencies.

To adhere to our high standards of research, as nobody can forecast the future of the pandemic, we include in the report two scenarios:

Optimistic scenario – assumes (among other things) that mass vaccination will commence by July 2021 Conservative scenario – assumes (among other things) that no mass vaccination will be available until 2025

Why Buy this COVID-19 Testing & Diagnostic Imaging (CT, X-Ray, PCR, Swabs, PCR Robotics, Ultrasound, Wastewater Testing, Serologic Test, Antibody, Antigen, PCR Reagents, Self-Collection PCR Test Kits, PACS & Teleradiography) Market – 2020-2024 Report?

A. Questions answered in this report include:

What is the COVID-19 Testing & Diagnostic Imaging (CT, X-Ray, PCR, Swabs, PCR Robotics, Ultrasound, Wastewater Testing, Serologic Test, Antibody, Antigen, PCR Reagents, Self-Collection PCR Test Kits, PACS & Teleradiography) Market size and what are the forecast trends during 2020-2024?

What are the most attractive business opportunities?

What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the COVID-19 Testing & Diagnostic Imaging (CT, X-Ray, PCR, Swabs, PCR Robotics, Ultrasound, Wastewater Testing, Serologic Test, Antibody, Antigen, PCR Reagents, Self-Collection PCR Test Kits, PACS & Teleradiography) Market trends?

What is the 13 sub-markets size over the 2020-2024 period?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

B. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors Business opportunities SWOT analysis Competitive analysis for each of the products and services that covers: Barriers to Entry Supplier Power Buyer Power Barriers to Substitution. Business environment The 2020-2024 market segmented into 13 submarkets

