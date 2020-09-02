COVID-19 ICT (AI, Big Data, Deep Learning, Homecare IT, Contact Tracing, E-Health, Blockchain, PACS, Teleradiology) Market – 2020-2024 Industry Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast

The annual market size for COVID-19 pandemic ICT related products is estimated to reach $68 billion. Furthermore, the report includes the analysis of the following eight COVID-19 related ICT products and services:

AI, Big Data & Deep Learning Homecare IT Contact Tracing Systems & Services E-Health Blockchain Technologies PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Teleradiology Other ICT (Information and Communication Technology)

The expanding embracing of voice, video and textual communicating platforms in the pandemic inflicted healthcare ecosystem created a substantial promise for the growth of the ICT-based industries. The COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market – 2020-2024 report contains a several developments in the ICT field that have transpired since the pandemic emerged.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a dramatic growth of all the digital health sectors -from COVID-19 related artificial intelligence to pandemic contact tracing, from Homecare IT to pandemic related Big Data & Deep Learning technologies. Once the pandemic will be eradicated the public will not understand why we had to visit our G.P. or ER for all our clinical needs. Diagnosticians will benefit from advancements in AI, Big Data & Deep Learning technologies. Healthcare CFOs will be delighted by the cost saving to their funding stretched medical facilities, and you, if you belong to the ICT vendors industry, will see growing business opportunities in medical ICT. A growth which will compensate for the 6 months (since the COVID-19 emerged) 4-5% decline of the global IT markets. A few examples:

Radiological Big-data based AI algorithms are under development and evaluation. They support radiologists with computer aided diagnosis (CAD) for pulmonary COVID-19 lesions imaged by CT scanners and ER X-Ray systems. Teleradiology and PACS systems are used for medical consultation between community hospitals and medical centers. In the USA Medicare physicians get a full reimbursement for remote tele-visits (using Skype or phone) with patients, whether they are in lockdown or not. IBM, Oracle and the World Health Organization (WHO) created (with others) an open-data hub that will use blockchain technology to check the veracity of data relating to the coronavirus pandemic. Homecare ICT is used extensively to monitor COVID-19 infected with their physicians, saving hospital beds, risky and expensive hospitalization

The team which composed this report brings 43 years of hands on record in the development and commercialization of healthcare products including: antibody antigen detection, E-health, decontamination and biosecurity, PACS, teleradiology, PPE, computerized tomography, medical devices and more. Our team members bring long term relations with the U.S. FDA and CDC as well as the EU CE and other national medical regulatory agencies.

To adhere to our high standards of research, as nobody can forecast the future of the pandemic, we include in the report two scenarios:

Optimistic scenario – assumes (among other things) that mass vaccination will commence by July 2021 Conservative scenario – assumes (among other things) that no mass vaccination will be available until 2025

