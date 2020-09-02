Cumulative 2020-2024 Market: $1.6 Trillion (scenario A); $2.2 Trillion (scenario B), 248 Sub-Markets. 5 Volumes.

On the backdrop of the global pandemic, a need for essential pandemic mitigation products and services emerged a new market, the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market.

To adhere to our high standards of research, as nobody can forecast the future of the pandemic, we include in the report two scenarios:

Optimistic scenario – assumes (among other things) that mass vaccination will commence by July 2021 Conservative scenario – assumes (among other things) that no mass vaccination will be available until July 2024

According to the report scenarios, the cumulative 2020-2024 market* size is expected to be $1.6 Trillion (scenario A, the optimistic one) and $2.2 Trillion (scenario B, conservative).

Why trust this report?

The team which created this report was led by ex-executives of the medical industry and bio-security experts

The team has published since 2006, 36 Pandemic related market reports

Team members managed since 1974 medical industry companies, sales & marketing, and R&D departments

As the COVID-19 pandemic knowledge changes all the time, we update the report once a month

Bottom Line: While other COVID-19 market reports are written (at best) by MBAs, this report is published by seasoned professionals for industry executives.

As we write this report, billions, the largest part of the globe’s populace, are restricted to their homes or subject to social distancing, in an effort to contain one of the most terrible plagues of modern times. Trade and industry activity has dropped, millions are out of work, and whole industries have ground to a halt.

Quite understandably, a couple of issues are on your mind:

How can my company help out in the global endeavor to mitigate the pandemic?

Do this crisis open new business opportunities to my organization?

How will I know which opportunities are best to my company?

The intention of this report is to give you the answers to these questions!

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed acute deficiencies of many essential products and services, from PPE & ventilators to surge ICUs and homecare equipment, from PCR reagents to digital contact tracing systems. Never before has world leading healthcare communities been faced with the likelihood of having to ration or function without critical medical supplies and services on this magnitud.

COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Market Segmentation Vectors

5 Regions, 13 National Markets, 6 Vertical Markets, and 4 Revenue Source Markets:

COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market – 2020-2024: Volume 1

Download the PDF

1 Market Definition………………………………….. 9

1.1 Introduction…………………………………….. 9

1.2 Scenario A: Assumptions………………….. 9

1.3 Scenario B: Assumptions………………….. 9

2 Executive Summary…………………………….. 11

2.1 Key Findings…………………………………. 11

2.2 COVID-19 Mitigation Funding (January – May 2020)……………………………………. 27

2.3 Key Conclusions……………………………. 30

2.4 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market Research Vectors………………… 45

2.5 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation R&D Challenges……………………………………. 45

2.6 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Market – 2020-2024………………………… 46

2.6.1 Products & Services Groups Markets……………………………………………… 46

2.6.2 Products & Services Markets……… 50

2.6.3 Vertical Markets……………………….. 54

2.6.4 Revenue Source Markets…………… 55

2.6.5 Regional Markets……………………… 55

2.6.6 National Markets………………………. 56

3 The SARS‑CoV‑2 2019 Pandemic………….. 58

3.1 COVID-19 Basics…………………………… 58

3.2 COVID-19 Infection Rate…………………. 61

3.3 Social Distancing……………………………. 62

3.4 The Effect of Quarantine…………………. 64

3.5 Comparison of SARS-CoV-2 and Common Cold and Flu Viruses………….. 65

3.6 The SARS-CoV-2 Genome Information 66

3.7 Active Infection Testing…………………… 67

3.7.1 &…

About Us

We have a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis.

Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.

Contact us

Supply Demand Market Research

Charles Lee

302-20 Misssisauga Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Ph. +1-276-477-5910

Email [email protected]