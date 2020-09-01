Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Size, Global Analytical Overview, Key Players, Regional Demand, Trends and Forecast To 2026

The recent report on “Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Anti-money Laundering Solution Market”.

Impact of Covid-19 in Anti-money Laundering Solution Market: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Anti-money Laundering Solution market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Key players in the global Anti-money Laundering Solution market covered in Chapter 4:

EastNets Ltd

IBM

ACI Worldwide Inc

FIS

3i Infotech Ltd

Infosys

SAS Institute Inc

TCS

Acquilan Technologies Inc

Norkom Technologies Ltd

NICE Actimize Inc

Accuity Birst Inc

Ficrosoft

Cellent Finance Solutions AG

Ficrosoft Infor Global Solutions

Fiserv Inc

Oracle Corp

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Anti-money Laundering Solution market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management Systems

Compliance Management Software

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Anti-money Laundering Solution market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3 Value Chain of Anti-money Laundering Solution Market

Chapter 4 Players Profiles

Chapter 5 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6 North America Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7 Europe Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 South America Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13 Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Chapter 14 Appendix

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

• What is the expected growth rate of the Anti-money Laundering Solution market? What will be the market size for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?

• What are the major driving forces responsible for transforming the trajectory of the industry?

• Who are major vendors dominating the Anti-money Laundering Solution industry across different regions? What are their winning strategies to stay ahead in the competition?

• What are the market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?

• What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the industry across different countries?

• What are the key opportunities that business owners can bank on for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?

