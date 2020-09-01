Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Proppant Market

Hydraulic fracturing is the process of generating fractures in a rock solid surface using pressurized fracture fluids, and proppants keep this fracture open while drilling for oil. This process is crucial in the extraction of liquids and gas, which cannot be easily extracted through normal drilling methods. The extraction is usually conducted in low permeable reservoirs of oil and natural gas. A proppant is one of the integral fluids after water that helps in the process of fracturing and makes it easier to extract oil and natural gas from permeable reservoirs.

The market is expected to excel effectively from 2012 and is expected to register double digit growth rate during the forecasted period 2012 to 2018. The proppants market is largely concentrated in North America since the majority of oil extraction companies are located here. The proppants market is witnessing growth in most of the emerging and developed economies and huge investments are involved in the process. The traditional drilling methods incur high cost and can disturb the availability of the resource. Hence, proppants play a crucial role in the extraction process by keeping the supplies of natural gas and oil unhindered, which is fuelling the proppants market.

The transportation of proppants to their destination adds to the cost of the product. The quality also affects the overall cost of the products and higher the grade, more is the cost of the product. Hence, quality and transportation are the major hurdles for the growth of this market across the globe. It is quite evident that the majority of the market share is enjoyed by developed economies and hence, the developing economies would definitely present better market opportunities for proppants.

Some of the market players are Atlas Resin Proppants, Borprop Proppants, Cadre Proppants, CARBO Ceramics, Dow Corning Corporation, FTS International, Hi-Crush Partners LP and others.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

