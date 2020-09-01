Vascular Access Device Market Analysis Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand and Forecast to 2026

The global Vascular Access Device Market size is expected to reach USD 7.72 billion by 2027 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Vascular Access Device Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Central Vascular Access Devices {Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters, Tunneled Catheters, Percutaneous Non-Tunneled Catheters, and Implanted Ports} Peripheral Vascular Access Devices {Short Midline Catheters, Midclavicular Catheters, and Winged Steel Needles}; and Other Accessories); By Application (Fluid and Nutrition Administration, Drug Administration, Blood Transfusion, and Diagnostics & Testing); By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End Users); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Devices that are used to access venous irrespective of their location are known as vascular access devices (VAD). The different types of VADs include centrally inserted central catheter (CICC), peripheral intravenous catheters, and peripheral central catheter (PICC), and other implanted venous ports. VADs are inserted into peripheral or central vessels for the administration of fluids, antibiotics, parenteral nutrition, and blood sampling.

The selection VADs is extremely important in treating any particular medical condition to reduce the risk of catheter bound infections. Healthcare practitioners should be aware of selecting VADs with least number of the lumen and small French size to minimize infections and thrombotic complications. For instance, people suffering with chronic kidney disorder seeking central venous access should avoid placement PICC and CICC to avoid the complication of venous stenosis and deep vein thrombosis.

The factors responsible for the growth of global market are rising cases of chronic kidney disorder (CKD), increasing cases of PAD and CAD among geriatrics, and preference of patients towards minimal invasive surgeries is contributing to the worldwide demand of vascular devices. According to the statistics published by Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, more than 8.5 million U.S. citizens were suffering with peripheral artery disease (PAD). People with PAD are more susceptible to develop coronary artery disease, which could ultimately lead to strokes or cardiac arrhythmias.

Market participants such as Smiths Medical, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, C.R. Bard, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Bluegrass Vascular Technologies, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Angiodynamics Inc., Biomerics, Terumo Corporation, Romsons Scientific & Surgical Pvt. Ltd, Nipro Medical Corporation, Ameco Medical, and Prodi med are some of the key players operating in the concerned market. These players in the industry possess a significant share in the global market. However, these significant players face competition from local manufacturers in several countries. They adopt competitive pricing to consolidate their market share. These vendors provide cost-effective equipment with limited features and functionalities.

Polaris Market research has segmented the Vascular Access Device Market report on the basis of type, application, end-use and region

Vascular Access Devices Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Central Vascular Access Devices Peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC) Tunneled catheters Non tunneled catheters Implanted ports

Peripheral Vascular Access Devices Midline catheters Midclavicular catheters Winged steel needles

Accessories

Vascular Access Devices Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Drug administration

Fluid and nutrition administration

Blood transfusion

Diagnostics & testing

Vascular Access Devices End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory care centers

Other end users

Vascular Access Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Germany UK Italy Belgium Spain Austria

Asia Pacific China India Japan Malaysia Australia Indonesia

Central & South America Mexico Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa



