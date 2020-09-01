Automotive Biometric Identification Market 2020 Trending Technology, Global Size, Insights And Forecast Till 2027

The manner in which we access our automobile has undergone a change, from the key to keyless entry. However, it doesn’t guarantee the safety of the vehicle or an assured entry for the person trying to gain an entry into the vehicle. Technological advancements toward improvement of automotive safety and to personalize the user experience have led to the utilization of biometric identification systems. There are various kinds of biometric modalities that are employed in automotive applications, some of which include voice and facial recognition. Generally, biometric modalities include iris and retina scanning, fingerprint and vein imaging, as well as face and voice recognition. Implementation of multi-factor authentication is often preferred over single means of automotive biometric identification systems.

Based on the technology, the market for automotive biometric identification can be segmented into voice recognition, facial recognition, fingerprint recognition, iris recognition, multimodal identification, gesture recognition, and others. Based on vehicle type, the market for automotive biometric identification has been divided into passenger and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment has been further segmented into hatch back, sedan, MPV, and SUV, while the commercial vehicle segment has been segmented into light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. Based on biometric wearable, the market can be segregated into watches, eyeglasses, headsets, and others. In terms of sensor, the market for automotive biometric identification can be segregated into image sensors, fingerprint\palm sensors, iris/retinal recognition sensors, voice sensors, and keystrokes sensors. In terms of component, the market has been segmented into processing units, embedded micro-computers, and micro-chipsets. Based on type of electric vehicle, the market can be segregated into battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. In terms of application, the market for automotive biometric identification has been segregated into engine start-stop system, biometric vehicle access system, memory steering, infotainment system, memory seats, and driver fatigue & drowsiness monitoring system. The driver fatigue & drowsiness monitoring system segment has been further sub-segmented into eye tracking/blink monitoring, facial expressions/head movements, and heart rate monitoring.

The market for automotive biometric identification is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing safety preferences among consumers across the globe. Advancements in future mobility solutions such as integrated mobility solutions, autonomous cars and their infrastructure, and goods transport through personalized pods are some factors that are likely to propel the market during the forecast period. Increased demand for passenger comfort and vehicle security are factors that are anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America held a significant share of the market in 2016, and is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period. Expansion of the automotive biometric identification market in the region is attributed to the presence of a large number of biometric system and component manufacturers. Rising demand for luxury vehicles in the region is an important factor that is augmenting the growth of automotive biometric identification market. The Asia Pacific automotive biometric identification market is expected to witness strong growth in the near future. China accounted for a significant share of the Asia Pacific automotive biometric identification market in 2016. Increasing disposable income of consumers and rising demand for premium vehicles are key factors that are fuelling the market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the automotive biometric identification market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Synaptics Incorporated, and Hitachi, Ltd.

