Fermentation Defoamer Market Automotive Software Market – Segmented By Products (Oil-Based, Silicone-Based, Others), End User (Food Products, Dairy, Alcoholic Beverages, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Others), And Geography – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 -2025

Abstract

Global Fermentation Defoamer Market: Overview

The global fermentation defoamer market is a fragmented, and competitive landscape, thanks to relatively low cost of manufacturing. The rising demand for deformation of foam from the pharmaceutical industry, and chemical industry promises new opportunities for players in the global fermentation defoamer market.

Fermentation defoamer is a non-toxic value addition aimed at improving the productivity, and efficiency of the fermentation process. The process is key to break down carbohydrates like glucose, and starch in an anaerobically. The process results in a wide range of health benefits for daily-use food products like bread, beverages, vinegar, yogurt, sauerkraut, among others. Fermentation process continues to gain a strong foothold in a wide range of industries including biotechnology, microbiology, pharmaceutical, chemical, and food processing.

The process of fermentation in most industries is often undertaken on a massive level. The growing demand for large volumes for cost-efficiency, and growing reliability of mass production will result in major opportunities for low-cost, wholesale, and innovative products in the global fermentation defoamer market.

Global Fermentation Defoamer Market: Key Trends

The growing shift towards alternative fuels presents a new opportunity in the fermentation defoamer market. Defoamers are widely used in formation of biofuels like diesel additives. The defoamers help reduce filling capacity, prevent excessive foaming, and increase productivity for end-consumers. According to International Energy Agency, the biofuel output grew by 7% in 2018 to total 89 Mtoe or 152.5 billion litres.

IEA forecasts that biofuel production will grow by 15% and 22% in India, and China respectively, during the 2019-2024 period. This new growth is in line with growing sustainability initiatives around the world. For example, EU set an ambitious goal of achieving a 14% goal for share of renewable in the transport in 2018. Out of these, 3.5% will be specially reserved for biofuels. In 2018, the EU also introduced a new legislations placing limits on the use of sulphur in gas oils and heavy fuel used in the shipping industry. These legislations, and growing initiatives around the world to move towards sustainable fuels will be a major driver of growth for the global fermentation defoamer market during 2019-2025.

Global Fermentation Defoamer Market: Segmentation

The global fermentation defoamer market report is segmented on the basis of products, end-users, and geography. Based on products, the market will be divided into oil-based, silicone-based, and other products. The other products include oxide-based, ethylene oxide-based, water-based, and alkyl polyacrylates products. Additionally, based on end-users, the market report will cover dairy products, food products, alcoholic beverages, pharmaceutical, chemical, and among others. The growing use of fermentation defoamers for production of organic acids, polymers, and industrial enzymes will likely drive major growth in the chemical segment.

Global Fermentation Defoamer Market: Regional Analysis

The global fermentation defoamer market report will cover key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America will likely bag the lions share of total revenues during the forecast period. The tremendous demand in food processing, and rising sales of processed foods, and beverages will present a major opportunity for growth for players in the region. On the other hand, growth of biofuels will remain a key opportunity in the region, thanks to growing commitment from Scandinavian countries to sustainable fuels. The Asia Pacific region will also achieve notable growth during the forecast period, as countries like India, and China continue to lead production of biofuels, and register flourishing demand for food and beverage products. The rapid urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and large population will likely help the region achieve the fastest CAGR for growth during the forecast period.

Global Fermentation Defoamer Market: Competitive Players

The prominent industry players in the global fermentation defoamer market include Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Elkem ASA, Momentive Performance Materials, among others. Growing innovation to raise efficacy, and reliability of the fermentation process remains a key driver of innovation in the fermentation defoamer market.

