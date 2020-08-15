Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Insulation market.

Abstract

Global Industrial Insulation Market: An Overview

Industrial insulation is the process of protecting buildings from impact caused by regular or heavy-duty industrial applications. These can incur in the form of vibrations or disturbances in various forms. Generally, buildings require various protection measures to protect from fire, loud noise, among other factors. However, industrial insulation is a specialized process geared at isolating a wide range of impacts often caused by the specific industrial activity.

According to SAC forecast, the industrial insulation market will reach 3.5 bn in valuation by 2025 end. The market will grow at a notable CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025 to drive growth from a modest valuation of $2.8 bn in 2018. The rising demand for automation, and subsequent promise of new applications will present a major scope for growth in the global industrial insulation market. The rising demand for electricity, in-house power generation with generators will also lead to new opportunities for growth. Industries like cement manufacturing, petrochemical, and chemical will present largest scope for innovation, and growth during the 2019-2025 period.

Global Industrial Insulation Market: Key Trends

The rising uncertainty due to climate change, and increase in need for protection for industrial establishments, and rising sophistication in manufacturing facilities will remain key drivers of growth during the forecast period. The growing sophistication in manufacturing faculties, and advent of automation will lead to new opportunities for innovative players in the global industrial insulation market. Robotic automation, and human-interaction is at its nascent stage. This has resulted in grave accidents in recent times, leading to severe damage, and subsequent liabilities. Moreover, the growing requirement for heating, and cooling facilities, cleanboard technology, and rising efficacy of mechanical protection promises major avenues for growth.

Additionally, countries like India, US, and China will likely undertake major infrastructure improvements during 2019-2024 period. It is estimated that the construction sector will grow by 85% by 2030. Moreover, these three countries will contribute over 58% of the total growth in the construction sector. The Indian government has announced an infusion of $1.4 trillion in the Indian economy over the forecast period. The investment will result in massive projects including construction of ports, airports, highways, and other public infrastructures. The growth of the construction sector, and growing standardization of industrial insulation practices will drive new opportunities for growth.

Global Industrial Insulation Market: Segmentation

The global industrial insulation market report will be divided on the basis of material, end-use, type, and region. Among types, the market report will cover blanket, pipe, board, and others. on the basis of material, the report will cover plastic foams, mineral wool, calcium silicate, among others. Among end-use industries, the chemical & petrochemical, power, food & beverage, and oil & gas industries will be covered. The rising demand for food processing, and growing concern about food safety will lead to major gains for players in the food & beverage segment.

Global Industrial Insulation Market: Regional Analysis

The global industrial insulation market report will cover all regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. The growing demand for oil & gas exploration activity, and large-scale use of temporary structures for these activities will drive tremendous growth in this sector in the Asia Pacific region. The growing demand for energy in India, and China, and their increased dependence on the same for development, will be a major driver for growth for players in the industrial insulation market. North America, and Europe will likely register highest revenues respectively, thanks to increased advancement in manufacturing chemicals, and rising demand in the food & beverage sector due to changing lifestyle.

Global Industrial Insulation Market: Competitive Analysis

The global industrial insulation market landscape remains a competitive, and fragmented landscape with large numbers of small, and large players alike. The growing demand for innovation, and increased diversification promises tremendous potential for innovative players during the forecast period. Some key players in the industrial insulation market are Kingspan Group PLC, Owens Corning, Knauf Insulation, Saint Gobain, and Rockwool Group.

The global industrial insulation market is segmented as follows:

Material

Mineral Wool

Calcium Silicate

Plastic Foams

Others (Aerogel, Microporous, Natural Fibers)

Type

Pipe

Blanket

Board

Others

End-use

Power

Chemical & Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Cement

Food & Beverage

Others (Marine, Pharmaceutical, Metal Processing)

Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

