Abstract

The global ready-to-eat popcorn market revenue is projected to hit 5.5 (USD Billion) by 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the ready-to-eat popcorn market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Introduction

Popcorn is one of the most popular snacks of the working population across the globe. Moreover, it is known for its large fiber contents and healthy diet. According to NCBI study, commercial or read-to-eat popcorn possesses notable amounts of phenolic acids that act as antioxidants in a substance. As per the research conducted by NCBI in 2019, nine ready-to-eat popcorn samples were found to contain total polyphenols of about 5.93 ± 0.92 milligram per gram of ready-to-eat popcorn after conducting of alkaline hydrolysis process. Apart from this, in-vitro digestion clinical test was also carried out to determine the phenolic acid bioavailability in the commercial popcorns and it was found that ever 1 gram of commercial or ready-to-eat popcorn comprised of 2.66 ±0.15 milligram of polyphenols. Moreover, popping procedure did not reduce the antioxidant ability of the ready-to-eat popcorn.

Market Growth Dynamics

Due to high content of polyphenols, which possesses antioxidant property,

in ready-to-eat popcorn, it is likely that the market will gain traction over the forthcoming years. Apart from this, it has been found that ready-to-eat popcorn is the most popular whole grain snacks in the U.S. due to its huge phytochemical content. Reportedly, it was observed that out of the total whole grain diet intake of Americans, 17% was derived through popcorn consumption. Researchers are of the view that ready-to-eat popcorn consumers consume 22% more of fibers as compared to non-popcorn consumers. All these factors are likely to contribute notably towards the growth of the market in the years to come.

Furthermore, ready-to-eat popcorn is a major source of proteins and vitamin B complex in addition to polyphenolic compounds, fibers, and antioxidants. This, in turn, is anticipated to steer the growth of ready-to-eat popcorn industry over the forecasting years. High proportion of health benefits availed as a result of the product consumption will account remarkably towards the market earnings over the estimated timeframe.

North America To Acquire Dominant Market Position By 2025

The regional market growth over the forecast period is owing to large-scale production of corn in the states of the U.S. including Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, and Indiana. Apart from this, high per capita income and massive intake of popcorns as snacks in theaters & sports activities will prop up the growth of the regional market over the forthcoming years.

Key players profiled in the ready-to-eat popcorn market include Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, The Hershey Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., General Mills Inc., CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY, and PepsiCo, Inc.

The global ready-to-eat popcorn market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Savory ready-to-eat popcorn

Sweet ready-to-eat popcorn

Other ready-to-eat popcorn products

By End User

Household

Commercial

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

