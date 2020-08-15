Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Advanced Packaging market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Advanced Packaging Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Advanced Packaging market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Advanced Packaging Market – By Type (3D Integrated Circuit Integrated Circuit, 2D Integrated Circuit, 2.5D Integrated Circuit, Fan Out Wafer Level Package, Fan Out Silicon In Package, Flip Chip, Wafer Level Chip Scale Package, and Others), By Industry Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transport, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 to 2029

Abstract

The global advanced packaging market value was estimated at 3,715.78 (USD Million) in 2019 and is projected to hit 7,677.29 (USD Million) by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 11% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the advanced packaging market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Million).

Introduction

Advanced packaging has brought a paradigm shift in the chip manufacturing sector and is anticipated to bring huge transformation semiconductor fabrication methods. Apart from this, foundries have benefited to a large extent due to the advanced packaging automation.

Market Growth Dynamics

Growing necessity for high performing chips in various consumer electronics devices is likely to assist the advanced packaging market growth gain momentum over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, humungous demand for 3D Integrated Circuitand 2.5D packaging in chips that are utilized in smartphones will foster the demand for the advanced packaging during the ensuing years. In addition to this, large-scale acceptance of next-gen semiconductor tool is predicted to scale up the use of myriad advanced packaging methods, thereby steering the industry trends.

Furthermore, the changing customer trends for new packaging technologies and continuous breakthroughs made by key players for electronic items is likely to generate huge market demand over the forthcoming years. Additionally, the flourishing IoT sector is expected to culminate into demand for semiconductor packaging. Apparently, rise in the demand for consumer wearable goods and home equipment will favorably influence the market growth over the period from 2019 to 2025.

Our study provides the breakthroughs witnessed in the industry and the competitive business strategies implemented by the market participants for expanding their business portfolio. Let us discuss a few of the strategic moves made by the reputed brands influencing the advanced packaging market surge.

ACM Research Launches Ultra SFP Application Tool For Advanced Packaging Solutions

In a major breakthrough that can positively impact the advanced packaging business, in March 2020, ACM Research, Inc., a key dealer in water processing services for both advanced wafer level packaging & semiconductors, launched an Ultra SFP App platform for advanced packing applications. Furthermore, the Ultra SFP App is devised to resolve the problems pertaining to output caused as a result of through- silicon via methods along with fanning out wafer level packaging issues that hamper fanning out wafer level packaging procedures.

Asia Pacific To Contribute Massively Towards Overall Market Surge By 2025

The growth of the regional market during the forecast timeline is owing to huge end-user demand for advanced packaging in the countries like China and India.

Key players profiled in global advanced packaging market include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Amkor Technology, ASE Group, Precision Industries Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd., Siliconware, SSS MicroTec AG., Intel Corporation, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

The global advanced packaging market is segmented as follows:

By type

3D Integrated Circuit

2D Integrated Circuit

2.5D Integrated Circuit

Wafer Level Chip Scale Package

Flip Chip

Fan Out Silicon in Package

Fan Out Wafer Lever Package

Others

By industry vertical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transport

IT & Telecommunication

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Advanced Packaging in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Advanced Packaging Market – By Type (3D Integrated Circuit Integrated Circuit, 2D Integrated Circuit, 2.5D Integrated Circuit, Fan Out Wafer Level Package, Fan Out Silicon In Package, Flip Chip, Wafer Level Chip Scale Package, and Others), By Industry Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transport, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 to 2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580