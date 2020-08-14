Energy Storage Market Competitors, Business Strategy And Key Players Analysis, Forecast To 2028

The global market for Energy Storage has seen growth due to power supply and demand imbalances due to power outages triggered by hurricanes, equipment failures and fire incidents. Energy storage helps reduce energy insecurity, which is one of the main reasons projected to crash the market over the next seven years.

One of the key drivers found on the energy storage market is the rising demand for unconventional energy generation sources. With rapid urbanization, demand for hydroelectricity, solar energy and wind energy is rising. The key explanation for this is that these energy sources provide renewable electricity, are readily available and are capable of meeting the rising demand.

Throughout the forecast era, Asia-Pacific is projected to continue its dominance in the energy storage industry. The area consists of two main types of power grids each with different characteristics and energy storage system opportunities. On the one hand are highly developed nations like Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and Australia, as well as other large cities with modern grids that efficiently run and use advanced technologies.

The energy storage market has been segmented by type (batteries, pumped-storage hydroelectricity (psh), thermal energy storage (tes), flywheel energy storage (fes), and others), and application (residential, commercial and industrial).

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

GS Yuasa Corporation Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited UNIENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LLC, BYD Co. Ltd Johnson Controls International PLC.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Batteries

Pumped-storage Hydroelectricity (PSH)

Thermal Energy Storage (TES)

Flywheel Energy Storage (FES)

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

◦ North America, by Country

▪ US

▪ Canada

▪ Mexico

◦ North America, by Type

◦ North America, by Application

Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Country

▪ Germany

▪ UK

▪ France

▪ Italy

▪ Spain

▪ The Netherlands

▪ Rest of Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Type

◦ Western Europe, by Application

Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Country

▪ China

▪ India

▪ Japan

▪ South Korea

▪ Australia

▪ Indonesia

▪ Rest of Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Type

◦ Asia Pacific, by Application

Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Country

▪ Russia

▪ Turkey

▪ Rest of Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Type

◦ Eastern Europe, by Application

Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Country

▪ UAE

▪ Saudi Arabia

▪ Qatar

▪ Iran

▪ Rest of Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Type

◦ Middle East, by Application

Rest of the World

◦ Rest of the World, by Country

▪ South America

▪ Africa

◦ Rest of the World, by Type

◦ Rest of the World, by Application

