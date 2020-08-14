Modular UPS Market Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR around 13% during 2018-2027

The modular UPS enables better supply of voltage across the system. The module failure does not stop the supply of the power. The global modular UPS market can be segmented on the basis of solution, service, technology type, and end-user industries. On the basis of solution, it is sub-segmented into 10-100 kVA, 101-250 kVA, 251-500 kVA and 501 kVA and above. 101-250 kVAsub-segment is anticipated to expand significantly on the account of the easy installation of the device and it also enables easy maintenance of the module associated with modular UPS. On the basis of technology, it is sub-segmented into centralized parallel architecture technology and de-centralized parallel architecture technology. On the basis of service type, it is sub-segmented into professional service and integration service. The integration service sub-segment is the largest sub-segment of the service type as it manages enhanced power management system which is used to fulfill the need of the organization. On the basis of end-user industries, it is sub-segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, banking, transportation, IT& telecom, media and entertainment, retail and energy and utility.

The global modular UPS market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 13% during 2018-2027.The global modular UPS marketis anticipated to reach around USD 3.9 billion by 2027. The growing demand for the modular UPS is driven by reduced total cost and increasing number of colocation facilities.Additionally, easy installation of the module is anticipated to increase the global modular UPS market.

By region, global Modular UPS Marketis segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share of the global modular UPS on the account of high investment in the different enterprises and increasing adoption of new and emerging technologies. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the modular UPS on the account of increasing small industries especially small and medium scale industries (SMSE) and expanding IT industry in the region.

Rising data centers coupled with low maintenance cost is anticipated to fuel the demand for the modular UPS

The various business organizations are increasing the number of the data center facility in order to provide uninterrupted supply of voltage for the business operation. Modular UPS helps smooth continuity of the daily operations. The increasing colocation containing large network of wires, server and cables coupled withcentralized system that enables smooth functioning of the IT industry is driving the market growth of modular UPS. Thus, the modular UPS maintains constant supply of voltage even if there is any failure in the any components of the UPS. The low cost of maintenance associated with the modular UPS is anticipated to boost the market for global modular UPS during the forecast period.

The report titled “Modular UPS Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global modular UPS market in terms of market segmentation by solution, by technology type, by service type, by end-user industriesand by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global modular UPS marketwhich includes company profiling of key companies such as Eaton Corporation Plc, ABB Group, Emerson Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co., Schneider Electric SE, Legrand, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, AEG Power Solutions, Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd. and Delta Electronics, Inc.

The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global modular UPS marketthat is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

