The Sweet potato market size ranged from about $ 42 billion to $ 43 billion in 2018. Analysts also expect sweet potato market growth (or CAGR) to grow from + 1% to + 2% during the 2020-2027 forecast period.

The sweet potato is a dicotyledonous plant that belongs to the bindweed or morning glory family, Convolvulaceae. Its large, starchy, sweet-tasting, tuberous roots are a root vegetable. The young leaves and shoots are sometimes eaten as greens.

Top key players like Bright Harvest Sweet Potato, ConAgra Foods, Nash Produce, Sweet Potato Spirit, Ham Farms, Dole, McCain, Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients, Heinz, and Wayne E. Bailey Produce

By type, the Sweet Potatoes Market was divided into fresh, frozen, and dried. Fresh-type segments accounted for the largest share of the sweet potato market. Fresh sweet potatoes are picked right from the farm. Fresh sweet potatoes do not mix all kinds of preservatives or fertilizers.

As the company offers innovative daily meal products, snacks, and sweets-made meals, the sweet potato market is expected to grow significantly due to increased demand from food manufacturers. On the other hand, the market for sweet potatoes is also attracting attention from demand-side drivers in terms of health-conscious consumers, who are mostly consuming daily meals and looking for health-conscious food. In addition, the demand for sweet potatoes is increasing as a taste enhancer and to increase the texture of food recipes.

The market can be segmented into Product Types as –

Canned

Frozen

Puree

The market can be segmented into Applications as –

Commercial

Residential

Key questions answered in the report include:

o What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

o What are the key Sweet Potatoes Market trends impacting the growth of the market?

o What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by the leading competitors in the market?

o What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis and the SWOT analysis of the key players functioning in the global Sweet Potatoes Market?

o This report gives all the information regarding industry Overview, analysis, and revenue of this market.

Table of Content:

Sweet Potatoes Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 3: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Sweet Potatoes Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Sweet Potatoes Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 5: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Sweet Potatoes.

Chapter 6: Development Trend of Sweet Potatoes market

