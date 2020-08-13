Oats Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Report Description for Oats Market

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global oats market. It provides historical data of 2013, along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators, along with an outlook on oats for the global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global oats market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of ongoing industry trends and opportunities for oats. It also includes value chain analysis. For providing users with a comprehensive view of the oats market, we have included detailed competitive analysis, along with key players in the market, and analysis on the strategies followed by them. The competitive dashboard provides a detailed comparison of oat manufacturers on the basis of revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by nature, end use, distribution and region.

A detailed study of the oats market has provided our analysts with the observation of shift towards the consumption of oat flour, over the forecast period. The shift of consumers towards oat flour is due to the consumers looking out for healthier and easy-to-cook foods due to their extremely busy lifestyles. Baked food or baked snack products prove to be very useful in such cases. Due to growing health and diet concerns, oat flour is used in baked products, which is healthier as compared to other flours. Baked products and snacks are gaining popularity, not only among children but the younger generation too, creating further growth opportunities for oat flour manufacturers. Thus, with the growing demand for baked products in the coming years, the demand for oat flour is also expected to witness a significant increase. These factors are responsible for driving the demand for oat and oat based products over the forecast period.

The report includes the company profiles of key manufacturers of oats and oat based products in North America, Mexico, Latin America, U.K., Germany, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe, APAC, Australia & New Zealand, and MEA. All key applications of oats have been considered based on secondary sources. Some of the key data points involved in the modelling approach include the food and beverage industry scenario, dietary content of different breakfast products, comparison between oats and other gains, etc. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. This report covers market dynamics related to oats that include drivers and trends driving each segment and opportunities in the oats market. The report also includes analysis and insights into the potential of the oats market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of oat manufacturers, and recent developments in the oats market space. Some of the key players analysed are Nestlé S.A., Quaker Oats Company, The Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc., Pioneer Foods Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Marico Limited, B&G Foods, Inc., Post Holdings, Inc., Grain Millers, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Richardson International Limited, Bagrry’s India Ltd, Nature’s Path Foods, NOW Health Group, Inc., Helsinki Mills Ltd., Morning Foods Limited, Avena Foods Limited, Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd. (CHB Group), and Unigrain Pty Ltd, among other oat manufacturers.

Global Oats Market – By Product Type

Oat Groats Whole Oats Steel Cut Oats

Rolled Oats

Oats flour

Global Oats Market – By End Use

Breakfast Cereals

Bakery Products

Snacks & Savories

Others

Global Oats Market – By Distribution

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

Global Oats Market – By Region

North America

Mexico

Latin America

Germany

U.K.

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Australia & New Zealand

APAC

MEA

The data analysis for global oats market is estimated in terms of value and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of oats, production data of countries producing oats across the globe has been taken into consideration. In addition to, the production of oats varieties in top producing countries is also tracked and further their import-export in the global market is tracked for understanding consumption in key countries. Furthermore, Future Market Insights estimated volume data on consumption of oats for several countries by understanding the demand and supply of oats. It includes production, growth, volume and value sales, transition, pricing, per capita consumption, population, consumer preference, and consumption of oats among end user verticals is scrutinized.

FMI then determined the volume consumption of oats across various regions including North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Forecasting is done on internal proprietary model using different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends. By identifying and allocating a weighted score to forecast factors that influence the demand for oats. These factors were the representative of an entire value chain, as well as the macro-economic indicators such as production, per capita consumption of oats, per capita spending on food products have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of oats in respective countries.

Weighted average selling price for oats was considered to estimate the market size for top oats consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulated the data based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global oats market. To develop the global oats market forecast, FMI analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is analysis of the global oats market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global oats market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global oats market, Future Market Insights has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global oats market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of value chain in the global oats market. In the final section of the report on the global oats market, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global oats manufacturers.

