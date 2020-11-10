Global Cellulose Gel Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cellulose Gel Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cellulose gel market, assessing the market based on its segments like grades, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cellulose-gel-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 6.5%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 1.39 billion

The significant growth of the cellulose gel market in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising awareness towards leading a healthy lifestyle and the rising demand for plant-based products in the developing economies of the world. In the food and beverage industry, cellulose gel can provide a healthier alternative to customers, as it is used in various plant-based recipes because it adds fibres and reduces the calorie content. Further, the rising consumption of baked goods and confectioneries, especially in regions like North America and Europe, which bolsters the global demand for cellulose gel.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cellulose-gel-market

Industry Definition and Segmentation

Cellulose gel, also known as microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), is a food ingredient and a stabilising agent consisting of small particles of purified cellulose. Purified cellulose is abundant on earth. Cellulose gel is a refined version of insoluble fibre, which is found in fruits and vegetables. It is used in the food and beverage industry in various recipes in order to reduce the calorie content and add fibres to the diet.

On the basis of grade, the market is bifurcated into:

• Food Grade

• Industrial

By application, the industry is categorised into:

• Food and Beverage

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Industrial

• Others

The regional markets of the product are segmented into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The significant rise of cellulose gel in the forecast period is because of the growing demand for vegan products in the food and beverage industry. It is added in products such as bakery, beverages, ice cream, confectionery, and sauces, among others, to deliver a premium texture. Since the Coronavirus outbreak, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed a high demand, which has propelled the cellulose gel market growth significantly. The Asia Pacific and the United States of America have witnessed a robust growth in the forecast period owing to the rising product demand from various end-use sectors and the presence of a large population. This is further bolstered by the increase in the disposable incomes of the citizens.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD), Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd., and DFE Pharma GmbH & Co KG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Mascarpone Cheese Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mascarpone-cheese-market

Madagascar Periwinkle Extract Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/madagascar-periwinkle-extract-market

Humectants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/humectants-market

Carb Blocker Supplements Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/carb-blocker-supplements-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Expert Market Research

Toll Free Number: +1 (650) 761-6200 | +44 7441 392205

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com