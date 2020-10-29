Global Methanesulphonic Acid Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand From Several End Use Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Methanesulphonic Acid Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global methanesulphonic acid market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 6%

The market for methanesulphonic acid is being driven by the rising demand from several industries like aerospace, automotive, and construction. The demand is especially high from the Asia Pacific region. The region also supports large production volumes and lower manufacturing costs, which is aiding the market growth of methanesulphonic acid. The region is closely followed by Europe and North America. The market is further enhanced by the widespread use of the product in the pharmaceutical industry. The market growth is more prominent in the emerging nations due to the less stringent environmental regulations. Factors such as rising globalisation and rapidly rising manufacturing capacities are further accelerating the market growth of methanesulphonic acid.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Methanesulphonic acid (MsOH), a colourless liquid and the simplest form of the alkyl sulphonic acids, is considered to be an intermediate compound between sulphuric acid and methylsulphonylmethane. Methanesulphonic acid is considered to be an eco-friendly substitute to the commercially used electrolytes, which are used in the plating process.

On the basis of application, the methanesulphonic acid industry can be divided into:

• Electroplating

• Medicine

• Pesticide

• Organic Synthesis

• Others

The regional markets for the product are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market for methanesulphonic acid is being driven by the rising applications of the product in the end-use industries. The flourishing end-use industries like pharmaceuticals and ceramics production are further expected to boost the demand for methanesulphonic acid. The market is further aided by the increase in the production capacities across several sectors by acquisitions and strategic alliances. The evolving manufacturing costs and a rise in the number of methanesulphonic acid applications are expected to positively influence the market growth of methanesulphonic acid over the forecast period. In addition, rapid industrialisation and technological advancements are further invigorating the market growth of methanesulphonic acid.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Arkema Group (EPA: AKE), BASF SE (ETR: BAS), Oxon Italia S.p.A, Shilpa Chemspec International Private Limited, and Varsal Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

