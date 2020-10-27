Global Diatomite Market To Be Driven By The Growing Utilisation Of Diatomite As A Filter Media, Particularly In The Water Treatment Industry, In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Diatomite Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global diatomite market, assessing the market based on its segments like sources, types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): 960 thousand metric tons (United States Diatomite Market)

The diatomite market is being driven by the growing utilisation of diatomite in various applications, particularly filtration. The small particle size of diatomite allows it to effectively work as a particle filter. It is widely used at drinking water treatment plants, swimming pools, breweries, wineries, and chemical plants, among others, which is driving the industry growth. North America accounts for a significant share in the industry. Within North America, the United States is the leading consumer of diatomite as much of the beer brewed in the country is filtered through crushed diatomite, usually obtained from a freshwater source, which is aiding the regional industry growth. Over the forecast period, the growing utilisation of diatomite in the water treatment industry is expected to further boost the overall market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Diatomite, chiefly made up of the siliceous skeletal remains of diatoms, is a friable light-coloured sedimentary rock. As diatomite is a highly porous rock with a fine particle size and a low specific gravity, it is ideal for use as a filter media, an absorbent, and as a lightweight filler for rubber, paint, or plastics.

By source, the industry is bifurcated into:

• Fresh Water

• Salt Water

On the basis of type, the industry can be segmented into:

• Natural

• Calcined

• Flux Calcined

• Others

Diatomite finds application in sectors like:

• Filtration

• Cement Additive

• Filler

• Absorbent

• Insecticides

• Others

The regional markets for the product include

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rising environmental concern and the scarcity of potable water have resulted in the increased demand to treat wastewater and utilise the resources judiciously. The favourable government initiatives to treat wastewater and the growing utilisation of diatomite in the drinking water treatment plants are expected to significantly boost the market growth over the forecast period. This will be further supported by the rising demand for diatomite as an additive in the manufacture of portland cement. The rapid industrialisation and urbanisation, particularly in emerging nations, is resulting in the growth of the construction sector, which, in turn, will further contribute to the diatomite industry growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Imerys SA (EPA: NK), Dicalite Management Group, Inc., EP MineralsEP Minerals, Showa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (TYO: 4990), and Calgon Carbon Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

