Recovered Carbon Black Market Size Estimation, Price Trends, Sales, Industry Latest News, and Consumption by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Recovered carbon black (rCB) is an environmentally-friendly substitute for virgin carbon black which is obtained by pyrolysis of scrap and unused tires. It emits less carbon dioxide (CO2). It typically contains 10-20%, by weight, of non-carbonaceous material and is free from fabric and steel wire. Depending on its post-treatment method, rCB has reinforcing properties in the range of an N500-N700 standard carbon black.

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7557

Based on application, the global recovered carbon black market has been divided into tire, non-tire rubber, coatings, plastics, and inks. Among these, the tire segment dominated the global market in 2017 owing to the high consumption of recovered carbon black as reinforcing filler in tires. In addition, it is also used to impart color to tires. It is widely used in several automotive tire parts such as sidewalls, treads, and inner-liners.

The non-tire rubber segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2017 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the coming years. This is attributed to the increasing use of the product in the manufacturing of conveyor belts, gaskets, rubber sheets, hoses, seals, and rubber roofing, among others. Additionally, it is also used in footwear rubber due to its high abrasion resistance property. Recovered carbon black increases the overall strength of mechanical rubber products as it has low ash content.

Competitive Analysis

Hi Green Carbon

Pyrolyx AG

Black Bear Carbon B.V.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

Delta-Energy Group, LLC

Alpha Carbone

DVA Renewable Energy JSC.

Enrestec Inc

Integrated Resource Recovery, Inc.

SR2O Holdings, LLC

Market Segmentation

The global recovered carbon black market has been categorized based on application and region.

On the basis of application, the global recovered carbon black market has been segmented into tire, non-tire rubber, coatings, plastics, and inks.

The global recovered carbon black market, by region, has been divided into five key regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The North American market dominated the global recovered carbon black market in 2017 due to the increasing demand for the product in automobile and ink applications. The US is expected to be the major contributor to the regional market growth owing to the growing consumption of the product in the automotive tire and non-tire applications. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surging demand for the product in growing rubber and automotive industries. China is projected to be the leading market in the region due to the rising demand for rCB in coatings and automobile tire applications.

Related [email protected] https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/aircraft-docking-systems-market-global-outlook-size-share-emerging-audience-business-growth-covid19-pandemic-impact-and-forecast-to-2030_502926.html

http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4778435

https://www.wfmj.com/story/42512894/aircraft-docking-systems-market-global-outlook-size-share-emerging-audience-business-growth-covid19-pandemic-impact-and-forecast-to-2030

https://www.wboc.com/story/42512894/aircraft-docking-systems-market-global-outlook-size-share-emerging-audience-business-growth-covid19-pandemic-impact-and-forecast-to-2030

https://primefeed.in/