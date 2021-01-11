Investigation announced for Long-Term NASDAQ: WRTC Investors over possible Wrongdoing at Wrap Technologies

An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Wrap Technologies, Inc.. Investors who are current long term investors in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: WRTC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Wrap Technologies, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: WRTC stocks, concerns whether certain Wrap Technologies, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.

According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field, and that as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Those who purchased shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.

Media Contact:

Michael Daniels

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

Tel: +1-(858)-779-1554

E-Mail: [email protected]

