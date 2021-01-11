College Football Playoff National Championship 2021 Game Live Stream Reddit Free Crackstreams: How to watch Alabama vs Ohio State Football Buffstreams Online

Ohio State vs Alabama live stream: How to watch college football playoff game online. Today’s Ohio State vs Alabama live stream looks to be a matchup for the ages. The Ohio State vs Alabama live stream may see the top ranked Tide roll the Buckeyes, at least if history repeats itself and coach Nick Saban nets his sixth title. And Saban is well equipped, with five All-Americans, including WR DeVonta Smith (the Heisman Trophy winner himself).

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes are headed to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 11 (1/11/2021), and broadcast partners ESPN are offering a staggering range of ways to watch the game.

No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 4 Notre Dame 31-14 to win the Rose Bowl Game and make it to the National Championship. The Crimson Tide had an undefeated 12-0 season. If that wasn’t impressive enough, Alabama’s own DeVonta Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since 1991 just last week.

No. 3 Ohio State defeated No. 2 Clemson 49-28 to win the Sugar Bowl and push on to the championship. Like Alabama, they had an undefeated season, but with only a 7-0 record to get them into bowl season.

Ohio State vs Alabama channel, start time

The Ohio State vs Alabama live stream begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, today (Monday, Jan. 11).

It’s on ESPN.

Bama quarterback Mac Jones and RB Najee Harris also finished in the top five of the Heisman voting,. Meanwhile Buckeyes QB Justin Fields is the subject of a lot of headlines, after his massive game against Clemson, where he took an equally massive hit to the side but also threw for six touchdowns.

It’s been a long road to this game, as Big Ten games were postponed early in the season, and the Buckeyes only got six games in before the playoffs. On top of that, there are new positive test results for COVID-19 for Ohio State.

Favor seems to be tilting towards Alabama’s side, at least from the bookies. The over/under is set at 75.5 last we checked, and the Crimson Tide are -300 favorites.

How to watch Ohio State vs Alabama live streams with a VPN

If you’re away from home and can’t watch tonight’s Ohio State vs. Alabama live stream, you can still find the college football championship game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here’s how easy it is to stream live sports from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Stream college football with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

Ohio State vs Alabama live streams in the US

In the US, Ohio State vs Alabama is going to be carried on ESPN, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT today (Jan. 11).

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you’ll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

Sling will get you this game on the cheap with the Orange package of channels that includes ESPN. That will cost you $30 a month, while Fubo.TV is now $65.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers ESPN. Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you’ll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It’s got a 7-day free trial so you don’t need to pay up front.

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local Fox and NBC affiliates. A $30 package includes fewer channels, but saves you money — and you still get ESPN.

How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV

Ohio State vs Alabama live streams in the UK

College football fans in the UK will need to stay up late, as the game starts at 1 a.m. local BST. It’s going to be on BT Sport ESPN.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream Ohio State vs Alabama on the BT Sport website or by using the channel’s dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

Ohio State vs Alabama live streams in Canada

You’re going to need TSN for the Ohio State vs Alabama live stream. Coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET.

