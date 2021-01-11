Hotel Booking Engine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021 – 2026

Introduction
“Hotel Booking Engine Industry”
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hotel Booking Engine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Hotel Booking Engine, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Hotel Booking Engine market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Hotel Booking Engine companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers
Sabre
SiteMinder
Amadeus
SHR
Pegasus
Idiso
Busy Rooms
D-EDGE
Shiji
Oracle
IBC Hospitality Technologies
WebRezPro
EZee Technosys
Clock Software
Omnibees
DJUBO
AxisRooms
Vertical Booking (Zucchetti Group)
Bookwize
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data
Web-based
Cloud-based
Segmentation by application
Luxury & High-End Hotels
Mid-Range Hotels & Business Hotels
Resorts Hotels
Boutique Hotels
Others
This report also splits the market by region
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Hotel Booking Engine market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Hotel Booking Engine market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Hotel Booking Engine players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Hotel Booking Engine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Hotel Booking Engine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Hotel Booking Engine Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Hotel Booking Engine by Players
4 Hotel Booking Engine by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Hotel Booking Engine Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Sabre
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered
11.1.3 Sabre Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Sabre News
11.2 SiteMinder
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered
11.2.3 SiteMinder Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 SiteMinder News
11.3 Amadeus
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered
11.3.3 Amadeus Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Amadeus News
11.4 SHR
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered
11.4.3 SHR Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 SHR News
11.5 Pegasus
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered
11.5.3 Pegasus Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Pegasus News
11.6 Idiso
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered
11.6.3 Idiso Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Idiso News
11.7 Busy Rooms
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered
11.7.3 Busy Rooms Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Busy Rooms News
11.8 D-EDGE
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered
11.8.3 D-EDGE Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 D-EDGE News
11.9 Shiji
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered
11.9.3 Shiji Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Shiji News
11.10 Oracle
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered
11.10.3 Oracle Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Oracle News
11.11 IBC Hospitality Technologies
11.12 WebRezPro
11.13 EZee Technosys
11.14 Clock Software
11.15 Omnibees
11.16 DJUBO
11.17 AxisRooms
11.18 Vertical Booking (Zucchetti Group)
11.19 Bookwize
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
