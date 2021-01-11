Hotel Booking Engine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021 – 2026

Introduction

“Hotel Booking Engine Industry”

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hotel Booking Engine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Hotel Booking Engine, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Hotel Booking Engine market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Hotel Booking Engine companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers

Sabre

SiteMinder

Amadeus

SHR

Pegasus

Idiso

Busy Rooms

D-EDGE

Shiji

Oracle

IBC Hospitality Technologies

WebRezPro

EZee Technosys

Clock Software

Omnibees

DJUBO

AxisRooms

Vertical Booking (Zucchetti Group)

Bookwize

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data

Web-based

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application

Luxury & High-End Hotels

Mid-Range Hotels & Business Hotels

Resorts Hotels

Boutique Hotels

Others

This report also splits the market by region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hotel Booking Engine market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Hotel Booking Engine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hotel Booking Engine players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hotel Booking Engine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Hotel Booking Engine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Hotel Booking Engine Market

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Hotel Booking Engine by Players

4 Hotel Booking Engine by Regions

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Hotel Booking Engine Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Sabre

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered

11.1.3 Sabre Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Sabre News

11.2 SiteMinder

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered

11.2.3 SiteMinder Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SiteMinder News

11.3 Amadeus

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered

11.3.3 Amadeus Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Amadeus News

11.4 SHR

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered

11.4.3 SHR Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 SHR News

11.5 Pegasus

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered

11.5.3 Pegasus Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Pegasus News

11.6 Idiso

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered

11.6.3 Idiso Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Idiso News

11.7 Busy Rooms

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered

11.7.3 Busy Rooms Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Busy Rooms News

11.8 D-EDGE

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered

11.8.3 D-EDGE Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 D-EDGE News

11.9 Shiji

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered

11.9.3 Shiji Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Shiji News

11.10 Oracle

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Hotel Booking Engine Product Offered

11.10.3 Oracle Hotel Booking Engine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Oracle News

11.11 IBC Hospitality Technologies

11.12 WebRezPro

11.13 EZee Technosys

11.14 Clock Software

11.15 Omnibees

11.16 DJUBO

11.17 AxisRooms

11.18 Vertical Booking (Zucchetti Group)

11.19 Bookwize

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

